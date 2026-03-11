Ragin’ Cajuns Host Spring Volleyball Weekend at E.K. Long Gym

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Volleyball fans have an opportunity to see the 2026 Ragin’ Cajuns in action twice this weekend, with the team taking the court at E.K. Long Gym from Friday-Saturday, March 13-14.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are holding a Red and Black intrasquad scrimmage on Friday at 6:00 p.m., followed by an exhibition matchup with Xavier (La.) on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Both events are open to the public and free for all fans. Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby area of the gym.

Louisiana Volleyball 2026 Spring Home Schedule

Friday, March 13 // 6:00 p.m. // Red and Black Scrimmage (E.K. Long Gym)

Saturday, March 14 // 2:00 p.m. // Xavier (La.) (E.K. Long Gym)

UL is currently conducting spring practice in preparation for its sixth season with head coach Kristi Gray in the fall of 2026. This weekend’s events are the squad’s only public appearances this spring at E.K. Long Gym.

There are 17 members of the 2026 Louisiana Volleyball squad, including 14 returners from the 2025 roster, participating in spring drills.

The 6-2 setter duo of Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins, outside hitters Marlee Ervin, Grace Sweeney and Jazmine Gaston, who each produced 150-plus kills, and middle blocker Lindsey Henry who posted 88 blocks in her collegiate debut, return from a Ragin’ Cajuns squad that ranked Top 3 in the SBC in offense (kills per set and hitting percentage).

Fans can get their first look at early enrollees Taylor Gaines (Liberty Hill, Texas/UTSA), Lolo Lambert (Plano, Texas/Arkansas) and Sarah Schnell (Pembroke Pines, Fla. /James Madison), transfers from the D1 ranks.

