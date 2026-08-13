Ragin' Cajuns Football going the "Extra Yard for Teachers"

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football is giving fans an opportunity to recognize teachers who go the extra mile through the “Extra Yard For Teachers” national initiative.

Fans are encouraged to nominate a teacher who has made a difference in the lives of their students and community. Selected teachers will have the opportunity to receive a portion of $8,500 provided by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation.

To nominate a teacher, submit the teacher’s name and a brief explanation of why they deserve to be recognized to geauxcajuns@louisiana.edu.

Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 1. Louisiana will honor four teachers on field during the Ragin’ Cajuns home game against UAB on September 19.

Each of the Sun Belt’s 14 institutions will receive a grant from the CFP Foundation to elevate the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of the program’s four focus areas: recognition, resources, professional development and recruitment.

Additionally, each of the 14 Sun Belt football programs will honor teachers at a designated Extra Yard for Teachers game on their respective campuses – primarily during Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

Initiated in 2015, Extra Yard for Teachers Week is a nationwide celebration of teachers, led by the CFP Foundation. It uses the platform of college football to show appreciation for educators in communities across the country.

Extra Yard for Teachers Week provides an opportunity for conferences, universities, coaches and student-athletes to celebrate and recognize teachers, while elevating the teaching profession. The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative has collectively invested over $104 million in support of education, impacting 96,000 schools, 756,000 teachers and more than 14 million students nationwide.

BUY SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Ragin’ Cajuns football are now on sale, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium for the 2026 season. The six-game home schedule features non-conference matchups against Lamar and UAB, along with Sun Belt Conference foes Arkansas State, Troy, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina.

Fans can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the upcoming football season or call (337) 482-4685 for more information.

BUY SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets for Louisiana Football's six Saturday home games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium are currently on sale.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $30 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).

SINGLE-GAME PARKING AND TAILGATING SPOTS NOW AVAILABLE

Fans can park on the athletic footprint on a single-game basis starting at just $20. Make your gameday experience even better by purchasing a single-game tailgate spot.

RAGIN’ $15 PACKAGE AVAILABLE IN 2026

Calling all faculty, family, and fanatics! New this season, Louisiana Athletics is offering $15 single-game tickets in designated sections for the following groups:

Faculty - Section 127

Families - Section 113

Fanatics - Section 105

Grab your fellow coworkers, aunts and uncles, and your die-hard Cajuns fan to take advantage of this special offer! Be on the lookout for the same deal to happen at all other ticketed sports this season. Tickets for each home game will go on sale two weeks before the game. Faculty and staff, be on the lookout for an email sent to your staff email with a link to your ticket deal.

MOBILE PARKING IS HERE FOR THE 2026 SEASON

As part of its continued commitment to providing a faster, safer and more convenient game-day experience, Louisiana Athletics is transitioning to mobile parking passes beginning with the 2026 season. With fans already using mobile tickets for entry, moving parking passes to a digital format creates a more seamless experience from arrival to kickoff.

Easy Access

Parking passes will be available directly on your smartphone through your Cajuns Account, eliminating the need for paper hangtags. Digital passes help reduce the chance of a pass being lost, stolen or forgotten on game day.

Simple Management

Fans can conveniently access, download or transfer their parking passes at any time through the #GeauxCajuns app or their Cajuns Account, making it easy to share parking with family and friends when needed.

Greater Flexibility

Mobile parking allows Louisiana Athletics to distribute parking passes quickly once schedules are finalized. If game dates or kickoff times change, updates are reflected automatically in your digital wallet, ensuring you always have the most current information.

Important Information

This transition applies only to standard parking passes. Tailgating passes will continue to be issued as physical hangtags and distributed using the same process as in previous seasons.