Ragin’ Cajuns finish early season homestand hosting Delta State

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team wraps up its opening-week, two-game homestand on Friday, November 7 in a 5:00 p.m. contest vs. Delta State at the Cajundome. The contest is the first half of a doubleheader with the Louisiana men's squad.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Lady Statesmen meet for the first time in program history. Live coverage is available on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

Admission to Friday’s contest – and all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public. The Cajundome’s clear bag policy and cashless concessions will be implemented.

Louisiana (0-1) seeks to break into the win column on the young season after the season opener vs. Bowling Green at the Cajundome slipped away starting in the third quarter and resulted in an 82-67 defeat.

Delta State (0-0) makes its first on-court appearance of the 2025-26 season. The Lady Statesmen will count the contest as an exhibition.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are making their final home appearance in the month of November. Following Friday's game vs. Delta State, the next home outing will be the December 2nd Education Game.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (0-1, 0-0 SBC) vs. DELTA STATE (0-0, 0-0 GSC)

Date/Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 / 5:00 p.m.

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp), Eric Mouton (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: First Meeting

In Lafayette: First Meeting

Streak: –

BOUNCE PASSES



The Louisiana Women's Basketball team plays its second home game on the opening week of the college basketball season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns launched the 2025-26 season, the 14th under the guidance of Garry Brodhead, on Monday, November 3 at the Cajundome hosting Bowling Green in a MAC-SBC Challenge game.

Bowling Green scored the first nine points of the third quarter to expand its 39-37 halftime lead, separating from Louisiana after closely matched first half.

For the second time in as many games to start the season the Ragin’ Cajuns face a first-time opponent.

Freshman Amijah Price scored a team-leading 17 points in the season opener. Mikaylah Manley (15) and Jazmyne Jackson (13) joined her in scoring double figures.

UL scored double digits in every quarter, continuing a trend which began in the two exhibition games.

Freshman Imani Daniel posted a team-high nine rebounds vs. Bowling Green including four on the offensive end. The Ragin' Cajuns held a 16-12 edge on the offensive glass.

The Ragin' Cajuns group embarking on the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana by either Prep Girls Hoops or Louisiana Girls.

Transfers Mikaylah Manley (from Southern Miss) and Jazmyne Jackson (from Georgia Southern) provide familiarity, both having previously competed in the Sun Belt Conference.

Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout, WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Temeka Johnson has taken over the associate head coach duties while Kacie Cryer, the program's chief of staff for the past three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Louisiana scored double digits all four quarters in both exhibition games including 20-plus points all four quarters vs. LSU-Alexandria.

Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

The freshman trio of Imani Daniel, Amijah Price and Arionna Patterson combined for 44 of the team's 78 points, all off the bench, vs. Mississippi College.

Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Friday’s game stands at 215-182.

