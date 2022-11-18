Ragin' Cajuns Close Out Tech In 94-88 Thriller

LAFAYETTE – Greg Williams, Jr., scored seven of his 16 points in a 19-3 run in the second half as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns rallied from an 11-point deficit to claim a 94-88 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Thursday at the Cajundome.

Terence Lewis II notched his second double-double of the season with 23 points and a career-high tying 12 rebounds as Louisiana (4-0) scored 59 points in the final 20 minutes and equaled its best start since opening 4-0 in 1989-90.

Jordan Brown and Kentrell Garnett added 16 points each for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Jalen Dalcourt came off the bench to add 12. Themus Fulks dished out seven assists as Louisiana shot 70 percent (19-for-27) from the floor in the second half and earned its second come-from-behind win over Louisiana Tech (1-2) in three seasons.

Louisiana Tech finished 33-for-63 (52.4 percent) from the floor in the game and was 9-for-16 from behind the 3-point line. The Bulldogs took their biggest lead at 72-61 after Cobe Williams’ steal and dunk with 8:55 remaining.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would then battle back beginning with a pair of buckets by Williams’ before Lewis converted a three-point play. Brown added a dunk for Louisiana before a bucket by Lewis, who went 9-for-12 from the floor, tied the game at 72-all with 6:12 remaining.

Isaiah Crawford followed with a bucket for Louisiana Tech before Terran Williams made one of two free throws to put the Bulldogs back up, 75-72.

Williams, who scored all of his points in the second half, would start an eventual 8-0 run for Louisiana with a baseline jumper before a free throw by Brown and Garnett’s fourth 3-pointer of the game would put the Ragin’ Cajuns up for good.

Louisiana would take an 86-79 lead after a layup by Williams before the Bulldogs would fight back to with 86-84 after a 3-pointer by David Green and a dunk by Crawford.

Williams, who went 8-for-8 from the line, made four straight in the final minute for Louisiana as the Ragin’ Cajuns finished 22-for-32 from the charity stripe, including 18-for-23 in the second half.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech with a career-high 28 points while Crawford added 18.

Louisiana will return to action on Tuesday when it plays its first official road game of the season when it faces SMU in a 7:30 p.m. contest in Dallas. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Varsity Network.

Fans can purchase season tickets online or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2104. Prices begin as low as $100.

Season-ticket holders can download their tickets through mobile ticketing from Ticketmaster. Fans can download the #GeauxCajuns app to their smartphone to begin the process.

Those who are unable to download tickets or wish to have their tickets printed can visit the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

