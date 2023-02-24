Ragin’ Cajuns Close Out Regular Season Against Southern Miss

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana women’s basketball wraps up play in the regular season with a 5 p.m. matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Friday inside the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will honor Sherry Porter and Caira Wren and two student managers, Labresha Coleman and Trinity Harris, as part of its Senior Night ceremony during halftime of the men’s game.

Louisiana looks to carry momentum in to next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the Cajuns are currently seventh in the league standings and can move up to sixth with a win and a Georgia Southern loss.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a tough 58-51 battle against Texas State on Wednesday as Lanay Wheaton scored a team-high 23 points, her fifth 20-point performance on the season. Tamera Johnson recorded nine points and hauled in seven rebounds, which tied for the team lead with Wren.

Southern Miss enters the fray in a five-way tie for second at 12-5 in league play. Winners of their last four, the Golden Eagles are led by Domonique Davis, who paces the team and ranks in fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring at 17.6 points per game. Melyia Grayson adds 11.9 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton calling the action. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to Steve Peloquin call the action on 103.3 The Goat or worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Live stats can be found on CajunStats.com.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (16-13, 10-7 SBC) vs. Texas State (19-9, 13-5 SBC)

Date / Time: Friday, February 24, 2023 / 5 p.m.

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

RADIO/TVRadio: 103.3 The Goat

Talent: Steve Peloquin (PxP)

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Dan McDonald (PxP); Eric Mouton (Analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: USM leads, 14-3

In Lafayette: USM leads 4-2

Streak: USM, +9

Last Meeting: UL 44-43, 1/5/23 (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Noteworthy: - The two teams are meeting for the 18th time and just the second time as conference foes … Friday's matchup is just the fourth since the turn of the century with all three previous games in 2000s occurring in Hattiesburg (2010, '16, '23) … The Golden Eagles won the first matchup of the season, 44-43 … Louisiana is looking for its first win over Southern Miss since January 17, 1984, in Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette … The vast majority of the meetings took place from 1983-99 where the two programs met 10 times during that span.

