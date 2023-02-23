Ragin’ Cajuns Battle Against Texas State

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana women’s basketball’s Lanay Wheaton poured in a team-high 23 points as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell to Texas State, 58-51, Wednesday night inside the Cajundome.

Wheaton made nine field goals, including four 3-pointers for the fifth 20-point performance for the sophomore. The Hope, Arkansas, native added five rebounds and a pair of assists. Tamera Johnson recorded nine points and hauled in seven rebounds, which tied for the team lead with Caira Wren.

The game opened up in a stalemate as the teams were tied at 11 after the first quarter, and the Bobcats took a 23-19 lead at the half. Early in the third the teams were tied once again at 25-25 before Texas State went on a 15-4 run to take an 11-point lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded with a run of their own and cut the lead to three as Destiny Rice scored two of her six points on a pair of free throws before Johnson and Wheaton hit back-to-back threes.

In the fourth, Wheaton scored nine of the team’s 14 points while Jaylyn James added three and Rice scored two and tallied five rebounds and a pair of assists.

Louisiana outrebounded the Bobcats, 35-32, and scored 26 points in the paint to the Bobcats’ 20.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns close out the regular season against Southern Miss at 5 p.m. on Friday.

