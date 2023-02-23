Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Ragin’ Cajuns Battle Against Texas State

Lanay Wheaton registered her fifth 20-point performance of the season
Louisiana Women's Basketball falls to Texas State 58-51
tamera johnson ul wbb.jpg
Posted at 11:13 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 00:13:27-05

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana women’s basketball’s Lanay Wheaton poured in a team-high 23 points as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell to Texas State, 58-51, Wednesday night inside the Cajundome.

Wheaton made nine field goals, including four 3-pointers for the fifth 20-point performance for the sophomore. The Hope, Arkansas, native added five rebounds and a pair of assists. Tamera Johnson recorded nine points and hauled in seven rebounds, which tied for the team lead with Caira Wren.

The game opened up in a stalemate as the teams were tied at 11 after the first quarter, and the Bobcats took a 23-19 lead at the half. Early in the third the teams were tied once again at 25-25 before Texas State went on a 15-4 run to take an 11-point lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded with a run of their own and cut the lead to three as Destiny Rice scored two of her six points on a pair of free throws before Johnson and Wheaton hit back-to-back threes.

In the fourth, Wheaton scored nine of the team’s 14 points while Jaylyn James added three and Rice scored two and tallied five rebounds and a pair of assists.

Louisiana outrebounded the Bobcats, 35-32, and scored 26 points in the paint to the Bobcats’ 20.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA
The Ragin’ Cajuns close out the regular season against Southern Miss at 5 p.m. on Friday.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS
Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com]), Facebook (/RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com]) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.