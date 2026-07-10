Ragin' Cajuns Basketball releases men's non-conference slate

LAFAYETTE – Home games against 2026 NCAA Tournament participants Akron and McNeese, a trip to California, and in-state road contests at Tulane and LSU highlight Louisiana's 2026-27 men's basketball non-conference schedule, which was announced Friday.

The Ragin' Cajuns, led by second-year head coach Quannas White, open the 2026-27 campaign on Nov. 2 when they host defending Mid-American Conference Tournament champion Akron in the opening round of the MAC-SBC Challenge at the Cajundome.

Louisiana will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 6), Southern-New Orleans (Nov. 9), Louisiana Christian (Nov. 24) and McNeese (Nov. 28) during the opening month of the season.

The Ragin' Cajuns begin a three-game road stretch on Nov. 14 with a return game at UNC Wilmington before traveling to California for the Palm Springs Holiday Classic, where they will face San Francisco on Nov. 18 and USC on Nov. 22.

Louisiana opens December by hosting Houston Christian on Dec. 2 in the non-conference home finale. The Ragin' Cajuns will then hit the road for games at Tulane (Dec. 5), Oral Roberts (Dec. 12) and LSU (Dec. 22), marking the program's first meeting with the Tigers since the 2018 NIT.

Louisiana concludes its 13-game non-conference schedule on Feb. 6 with the return game in the MAC-SBC Challenge. The Ragin' Cajuns' opponent will be announced in January.

The 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule will be released in August.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men’s Basketball season are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

