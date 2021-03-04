Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Drops Midweek Matchup to McNeese State, 4-3

LAKE CHARLES, La. - The Louisiana Baseball team dropped a thriller to McNeese State, 4-3, at Joe Miller Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Austin Perrin was dominant is his first start since May 16, 2019, throwing five innings of one-hit baseball. Perrin also retired seven batters on strikes, the second-most of his career.

Perrin’s lone blemish came in the first inning when Clayton Rasbeary hit a single up the middle. Following the single, Perrin retired 12-straight batters.

Louisiana (7-3) opened the scoring in the top of the fifth inning with a Julian Brock two-out single that ricocheted off third base. A throwing error also helped Louisiana take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth frame.

McNeese (5-3) tagged Louisiana’s Will Moriarty (0-1) for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, using four-straight hits to get their runs and make the score 4-2.

Freshman David Christie looked comfortable in his third outing as a Ragin’ Cajun, going 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and not giving up an earned run.

Ben Fitzgerald brought the game within a run (4-3) in the top of the eighth with an RBI-single, but the Cajuns struck out with the bases loaded trying to tie the game.

Louisiana also threatened in the top of the ninth inning, but struck out with runners on first and second to give McNeese State the 4-3 win.

Isaac Duplechain (1-0) was tonight’s winning pitcher, but was two of five pitchers to give up an earned run.

Louisiana used 17 position players in Wednesday’s contest and even saw a pinch-running appearance from Connor Cooke, the winning pitcher of Tuesday night’s game.

