Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Defeats North Alabama 11-1

LAFAYETTE - Behind tying a season high in hits, Louisiana Baseball cruised an 11-1 victory over North Alabama on Friday night at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Eight of Louisiana’s 17 hits were doubles, which is one shy of the school record of nine set in 1999.

Connor Kimple led the way for Louisiana at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two doubles on the night. This was Kimple’s 11th multi-hit game of the season and the most RBI he has posted in a single game this year.

Joining Kimple in the doubles party, was Brennan Breaux, who posted a 3-for-5 effort. Bobby Lada and Drake Osborn also collected multi-hit games in Friday’s contest.

Tyler Robertson flashed his power again, smashing a home run in the eighth inning for his eighth of the season.

Spencer Arrighetti got back on track for the Ragin’ Cajuns, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings in his start to go along with eight strikeouts.

Louisiana’s (24-20) bullpen was very sharp only allowing one hit in 3.0 innings of relief. The Ragin’ Cajuns saw appearances from Jeff Wilson, Jason Nelson, Brandon Talley and Jacob Schultz.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored one run in each of the first four innings, helping the team take a 4-0 lead.

A late-game offensive surge pushed the game further into the night when Louisiana posted two three-run innings in the sixth and eighth to put the lead out of reach.

North Alabama (7-36) threw five arms on Friday, with its starting pitcher, Hunter Davidson, getting charged with the loss.

Louisiana and North Alabama will meet on Saturday at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park for first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

