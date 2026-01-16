Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks Wrap Up Season Series

MONROE – The Louisiana Women's Basketball team makes a stop in Monroe on Saturday, January 17 for a rematch with ULM. The game is set to tip off at Noon inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.



The Ragin' Cajuns (1-16, 0-7 SBC) led for 35 minutes during last Thursday's matchup at the Cajundome before the Warhawks (7-9, 2-5 SBC) pulled off a stunner in the final five minutes.

Coverage of the rematch between the two in-state SBC foes is available on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.



Saturday’s contest also wraps up a brief two-game road trip for the Ragin’ Cajuns who started this week’s trek in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Thursday. Arkansas State’s frenetic pace disrupted Louisiana’s rhythm lending to the 75-34 result.

Louisiana is completing a stretch of eight consecutive games against teams from the western region of the SBC. Starting with next week’s home matchups against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 21) and App State (Jan. 24), the Ragin’ Cajuns play five straight against eastern-based SBC teams.

UL has won 20 of the last 23 vs. ULM dating back to February 2015 and holds a 21-7 edge in Garry Brodhead's tenure. The Warhawks have found recent success, though, splitting the series the previous two seasons and made it wins in three of the last five matchups with the January 8 decision at the Cajundome.

Louisiana's roster features two of the top scoring freshmen in the SBC: Amijah Price (12.8 ppg) and Imani Daniel (11.4). Price has provided a scoring boost off the bench in 16 of her 17 contests while Daniel leads in offensive (42) and defensive (64) rebounds and eclipsed the century mark for overall rebounds last Saturday.

ULM features a balanced scoring attack with six different players averaging at least 6.7 points per game led by double-digit scorer J'Mani Ingram (12.7). The Warhawks have fared well at home, sporting a 6-2 record and on Wednesday challenged Troy – holding a halftime lead – during an 86-80 contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.



GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (1-16, 0-7 SBC) at ULM (7-9, 2-5 SBC)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 17, 2026 / 12:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Monroe, La.

Arena: Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,000)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Sean Fox (pxp), Mike Vining (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: ULM leads, 46-27

In Monroe: ULM leads, 20-12

Streak: ULM +2

Last Meeting: ULM 61-51, 1/8/26 (Lafayette, La.)

BOUNCE PASSES



This week, Louisiana is on the road for the first since mid-December.

The Ragin' Cajuns were home for five straight games from December 29 through January 10.

Thursday’s visit to Arkansas State marked the first road game since December 20.

UL and ULM complete their annual SBC season series on Saturday in Monroe.

The in-state foes meet for the second time over a 10-day span. ULM visited the Cajundome on January 8.

The Ragin’ Cajuns led for 35 minutes last Thursday before the Warhawks rallied in the final five minutes.

UL seeks to enter the win column in SBC play and gain a split with ULM.

Louisiana has won 20 of the last 23 vs. ULM dating back to February 2015 and holds a 21-7 edge in Garry Brodhead's tenure.

tenure. The Cajuns and Warhawks split the season series the previous two seasons.

Two of the SBC's top scoring freshmen are Ragin' Cajuns: Amijah Price (12.8) and Imani Daniel (11.4).

(12.8) and (11.4). Amijah Price averaged 18.0 points on the recent five-game homestand, scoring double figures four times including her SBC-play best 24 vs. South Alabama.

averaged 18.0 points on the recent five-game homestand, scoring double figures four times including her SBC-play best 24 vs. South Alabama. Amijah Price notched her 10th double-figure scoring game with a team-leading 10 points at ASU and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double.

notched her 10th double-figure scoring game with a team-leading 10 points at ASU and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double. Imani Daniel has scored double figures nine of the past 13 games. She led UL in scoring both times vs. Texas State with 20 and 16 points.

has scored double figures nine of the past 13 games. She led UL in scoring both times vs. Texas State with 20 and 16 points. Imani Daniel has eclipsed 100 rebounds in her collegiate debut season, becoming the first freshman since 2018-19 (Brandi Williams) to reach the mark.

has eclipsed 100 rebounds in her collegiate debut season, becoming the first freshman since 2018-19 (Brandi Williams) to reach the mark. Imani Daniel leads Louisiana in both offensive (42) and defensive (64) rebounds.

leads Louisiana in both offensive (42) and defensive (64) rebounds. In the January 8 matchup, the Cajuns and Warhawks were even at 35-all in rebounds through the first three quarters.

UL totaled its SBC play high of 47 rebounds at ASU paced by season-highs from Amijah Price (11), Marina Artero (9) and Kahlen Norris (7).

(11), (9) and (7). Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley has steadily put together a team-high tying 10 double-digit games and averages 10.4 points.

has steadily put together a team-high tying 10 double-digit games and averages 10.4 points. A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns rank Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (19.4), having forced foes into 20-plus miscues nine times.

defense, the Cajuns rank Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (19.4), having forced foes into 20-plus miscues nine times. The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson now serves as associate head coach while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend now serves as associate head coach while , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Saturday’s game stands at 216-197.

