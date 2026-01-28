Ragin’ Cajuns and Dukes Meet Thursday Night in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women's Basketball team plays the third in a series of five straight games against eastern-based SBC teams when the squad takes the court at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia to face James Madison on Thursday, January 29 at 5:00 p.m. (CST).



The game will be available on ESPN+, with fans able to listen to the game on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and on the Varsity Network worldwide.



Louisiana (2-18, 1-9 SBC) is 1-1 in the current string of games with SBC eastern squads, splitting with Coastal

Carolina and App State last week at the Cajundome.

James Madison (14-8, 6-4 SBC) hosts the Ragin’ Cajuns for the third time in the last four seasons. The Dukes had a three-game win streak snapped on Sunday at Arkansas State.

UL and JMU meet for the fourth time in SBC regular season play. The Dukes won the previous three instances, though each contest was decided by two possessions including an overtime affair January 2024 in Harrisonburg.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hope to regain the services of Imani Daniel, the team’s leading scorer in SBC play at 12.3 points per game, who missed the previous three games after an injury sustained on January 15 at Arkansas State.

Mikaylah Manley who scored a career-high 25 points in last Wednesday’s win over Coastal Carolina and Kahlen Norris who tied (14 pts) and then set a season-high (15 pts) in points on the Coastal-App State homestand have stepped up in Daniel’s absence.

Manley posted her team-leading 12th and 13th double-figure scoring games last week, the production moving her into a tie with Amijah Price atop the team’s leaderboard at 11.7 points per game.

JMU is paced in scoring by reigning SBC Player of the Year Peyton McDaniel (18.4) and Ashanti Barnes (14.4). The Dukes rank Top 75 nationally in rebounds (42.1), scoring offense (73.0) and blocks per game (4.0).



GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (2-18, 1-9 SBC) at JAMES MADISON (14-8, 6-4 SBC)

Date/Time: Thursday, January 29, 2026 / 5:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Harrisonburg, Va.

Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center (8,500)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Curt Dudley (pxp), Missy Buck (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: James Madison leads, 5-0

In Harrisonburg: James Madison leads, 2-0

Streak: JMU +5

Last Meeting: JMU 68-63, 1/2/25 (Lafayette, La.)

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana starts a two-game road trip on Thursday (Jan. 29) at James Madison.

It’s the first game Louisiana plays in the eastern time zone this season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are beginning a stretch of five of six games on the road through February 14.

The JMU game is the third in a series of five straight vs. eastern-based SBC foes.

UL is 1-1 in the current stretch with SBC eastern squads, splitting with Coastal and App State last week.

Louisiana visits Harrisonburg for the third time in the past four seasons.

One week after collecting its first SBC win, the Cajuns seek their first road win of the season.

It’s the fourth SBC regular season matchup with JMU. The Dukes won all three prior instances, though each was decided by two possessions.

UL led 20-7 after one quarter last year at the Cajundome before JMU rallied behind 70 percent shooting.

Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley has steadily put together a team-leading 13 double-digit games and averages 11.7 points.

averaged 18.7 points the last three games to help offset the absence of Imani Daniel. Kahlen Norris generated a season-high tying (14, CCU) and season-high (15, APP) points total last week.

generated a season-high tying (14, CCU) and season-high (15, APP) points total last week. Marina Artero and Lily Ba provided 12 points vs. App State – their highest combined output in SBC play and since November.

and provided 12 points vs. App State – their highest combined output in SBC play and since November. Two of the SBC's top three scoring freshmen are Ragin' Cajuns: Amijah Price (12.3) and Imani Daniel (11.4).

(12.3) and (11.4). Imani Daniel missed the past three games with an injury sustained at Arkansas State. She leads UL in scoring in SBC play (12.3).

missed the past three games with an injury sustained at Arkansas State. She leads UL in scoring in SBC play (12.3). Bianca Silva has handed out multiple assists all but two of the 16 games since taking over at point guard on November 25.

has handed out multiple assists all but two of the 16 games since taking over at point guard on November 25. Bianca Silva has handed out five or more assists six times. She's Top 15 in the SBC with 59 assists.

has handed out five or more assists six times. She's Top 15 in the SBC with 59 assists. A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns are near Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (18.5), having forced 20-plus miscues nine times.

defense, the Cajuns are near Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (18.5), having forced 20-plus miscues nine times. UL totaled its SBC play high of 47 rebounds at ASU paced by season-highs from Amijah Price (11), Marina Artero (9) and Kahlen Norris (7).

(11), (9) and (7). The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson now serves as associate head coach while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend now serves as associate head coach while , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Thursday’s game stands at 217-199.

