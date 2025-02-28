Ragin' Cajuns among those honored with SBC awards

The Sun Belt Conference on Friday announced its Indoor Track & Field Awards, recognizing standout performances from the 2025 season. The awards were voted on by the head coaches of Sun Belt Conference track & field programs.

The Sun Belt also announced the All-Sun Belt Conference honorees from the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.

The student-athletes recognized include:

Women’s Track Performer of the Year: Kylee Mastin, Marshall

Marshall’s Kylee Mastin finished her collegiate career winning three total Gold Medals at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships. She won the Mile, 3K and was the anchor leg of the Women's DMR. As a result of her three gold medals, she became Marshall University Track & Field's most decorated athlete of all-time, male or female, with her six total gold medals, including last fall's Cross Country title. Mastin leaves Marshall as the school's record holder in the Indoor 800, 1K, Mile, 3K, and DMR and Outdoor 800 and 1500.

Women’s Field Performer of the Year: Michelle Ogbemudia, Arkansas State

Arkansas State’s Michelle Ogbemudia scored 18 points at the conference meet with gold in the weight throw and silver in the shot put. Ogbemudia set a meet record in the weight throw with a mark of 21.75m (71-4.25), breaking her own school record by over two feet and leading the Sun Belt this season by over four feet – currently top 15 nationally. She threw a career-best 16.37m (53-8.5) to take silver in the shot put, moving up to second in school history.

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Shatalya Dorsett, Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern’s Shatalya Dorsett claimed the 60m dash at the Sun Belt championships with a new personal best and school record time of 7.33. The freshman took fifth at the championships in the 200m and holds the fifth fastest time in the Sun Belt. Dorsett’s 23.56 marked a new personal best in the 200m and moves her into third all-time in program history. The freshman placed inside the top three in the 60m in every meet this season.

Women’s Freshman of the Year: Lilly Nichols, App State

App State freshman Lilly Nichols secured silver in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 4.18m (13’ 8.5”) and helped the Mountaineers to a third-place team finish at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships. In her collegiate debut, Nichols set the App State, Sun Belt regular season, and Polish U20 records with a clearance of 4.26m (13’ 11.75”) at the Virginia Tech Invitational (Jan. 17-18). Nichols was named the SBC’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for her efforts on Jan. 22. Over the course of the regular season, she tallied four top-10 finishes. At the time of nomination, Nichols ranks eighth in the NCAA Southeast Region and 37th in the NCAA in the women’s pole vault event.

Women’s Coach of the Year: John Frazier, Texas State

Texas State head coach John Frazier led the women’s team to a total of 108 points at the SBC Indoor Championships and their first indoor title since 2019. Under him, the Bobcats have the No. 5 ranked shot putter in the NCAA (Melanie Duron), the No. 7 shot put event squad and the No. 13 weight throw event squad. Under his coaching, Texas State recorded nine podium finishes at the conference meet and had 10 athletes enter the Texas State record book during the meet. The team finished the season with 16 athletes ranked in the top-10 of the SBC in their respective events (13 events in total).

Men’s Track Performer of the Year and Freshman of the Year: Lawson Jacobs, Louisiana

Louisiana’s Lawson Jacobs was named both the Men’s Track Performer of the Year as well as the Freshman of the Year. Jacobs shattered his own school and meet record in the 400m with a time of 45.92. Earlier in the day he nearly won the 60m at a personal-best 6.72 seconds, missing the gold by 0.01 seconds. The Spring, Texas native clinched the meet for the Cajuns as the anchor in the 4x400m relay. The Cajuns won gold in the event with Jacobs running a 46.2 split.

Men’s Field Performer of the Year: Colby Eddowes, Arkansas State

Arkansas State’s Colby Eddowes won gold at his second straight SBC Indoor Championships with a season-best 5,738 points in the heptathlon, currently top 15 in the nation. The win also marked his fourth straight gold in the heptathlon/decathlon at a conference championship meet as he also placed fifth in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.17m (23-6.25). For the season, Eddowes ranks first in the heptathlon and third in the 60-meter hurdles (7.81), as well as fourth in the long jump (7.48m/24-6.5) and seventh in the high jump (2.06m/6-9).

Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Henry Buckles, Texas State

Texas State’s Henry Buckles earned gold in the shot put and recorded a personal best mark of 19.91m. His mark set the school record and tied the SBC meet record. He is now ranked fifth in the NCAA for the event and is the only SBC athlete to record a mark over 19 meters. Throughout the indoor season, he placed second or better at all four indoor meets, recorded three top-10 marks in program history for the event and led the conference for the majority of the season.

Men’s Coach of the Year: Tommy Badon, Louisiana

Louisiana head coach Tommy Badon led Louisiana to its first Sun Belt Conference Indoor title since 1996. Louisiana won five events, their most since 2010. The Ragin' Cajuns won the 200m, 400m, and 800m, while finishing second in the 60m by 0.01 seconds and taking a second-place finish in the mile. Badon, a Louisiana alum, coached the Cajuns to 142 points to end Arkansas State's run of five straight indoor titles.

ULM’s Algirdas Strelciunas was named the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Elite Award Winner as Georgia Southern’s Imani Moore was named the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Elite Award Winner.

The SBC Elite Award recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the Sun Belt Conference Championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The SBC Elite award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating on the final day for each of the Sun Belt Conference’s championships.

2025 Sun Belt Women’s Indoor Track & Field All-Conference First Team

Jasmine Donohue, App State

Michelle Ogbemudia, Arkansas State

Carly Pujol, Arkansas State

Amanda Kinloch, Coastal Carolina

Shatalya Dorsett, Georgia Southern

Imani Moore, Georgia Southern

Alaysha Veal, Louisiana

Kylee Mastin, Marshall

Brynn McKeever, Marshall

McKenna Woodruff, Marshall

Hannah Wyler, Marshall

Jaellene Burgess, Southern Miss

Trinity Flagler, Southern Miss

Za’Isha Fraser, Southern Miss

Addison McLaurin, Southern Miss

Kennedi Sanders, Southern Miss

Taejha Badal, Texas State

Melanie Duron, Texas State

Kady Schwietz, Troy

2025 Sun Belt Women’s Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Second Team

Jayla Adams, App State

Lauren Johnston, App State

Ja-Naya Linder, App State

Savannah Moore, App State

Lilly Nichols, App State

Addison Ollendick-Smith, App State

Emma Russum, App State

Nicole Wells, App State

Jordyn Henderson, James Madison

Holly Mpassy, James Madison

Naj Watson, Georgia Southern

Valissa Brown, Georgia State

Precious Okougbodu, Texas State

Abigail Parra, Texas State

Utitofon Sam, Texas State

Chinenye Uzoh, Texas State

2025 Sun Belt Women’s Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Third Team

Miranda Burgett, Arkansas State

Kiara Strayhorn, Arkansas State

Amilia Wise-Sweat, Coastal Carolina

Maleah Heard, Georgia State

Kayli Williams, Georgia State

Evalyn Abdmoulaie, Louisiana

Kayla Harrison, Louisiana

Quincy Simon, Louisiana

Shenell Tucker, Louisiana

Lara Check, Marshall

Rebecca Merritt, Marshall

Diana Goodman, South Alabama

Maria Kaylor, Southern Miss

Alexia Macias, Texas State

Kila Rodas, Texas State

Lauryn Small, Texas State

2025 Sun Belt Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Conference First Team

Colby Eddowes, Arkansas State

Will Glass, Arkansas State

Noa Isaia, Arkansas State

Jacob Pyeatt, Arkansas State

Mark Daley, Louisiana

Jonathan Gammara, Louisiana

Lawson Jacobs, Louisiana

Jarell Joseph, Louisiana

Jeremy Nelson, Louisiana

Joseph Patterson, Louisiana

Caemon Scott, Louisiana

Kyle Rademeyer, South Alabama

Kingsley Unorji, Southern Miss

Henry Buckles, Texas State

Kason O’Riley, Texas State

Juwan Blignaut, ULM

Carlos Martinez-Jaramillo, ULM

Elijah Palao, ULM

Bradley Riccardi, ULM

Algirdas Strelciunas, ULM

2025 Sun Belt Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Second Team

Bradley Jelmert, Arkansas State

Josh Jones, Arkansas State

Avinash Patel, Arkansas State

Brandon Williams, Arkansas State

Oliver Jack, Louisiana

Kazuma Bowring, Marshall

Addison Painter, Marshall

Nic Glass, South Alabama

Piers Cameron, Southern Miss

Shedrack Apeki, Texas State

Drew Donley, Texas State

Daniel Garland, Texas State

Henok Hagos, Texas State

Aiden Hayes, Texas State

Mihajlo Katanic, Texas State

Devin Bilbo, ULM

Stafon Roach, ULM

2025 Sun Belt Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Third Team

Willem Coertzen, Arkansas State

Natnael Enright, Arkansas State

Mehki Hoo, Arkansas State

Kamil Przbyla, Arkansas State

Spencer Taylor, Arkansas State

Teodor Borgius, Louisiana

Louden Boudreaux, Louisiana

Andrew Leck, Louisiana

Matthew Maynard, Louisiana

Josiah Whitaker, Louisiana

Sacha Perrier, South Alabama

Kendal White, South Alabama

Zayne Palomino, Southern Miss

Kelsey Singleton, Southern Miss

De’Aundre Ward, Southern Miss

Gracious Ushie, Southern Miss

Michael Hermes, Texas State

Edward Ta’Amilo, Texas State

Jovan Canak, ULM

J’Marcus Sewell, ULM