Ragin' Cajun golfer named to two All-America lists

Louisiana’s Malan Potgieter and Arkansas State’s Thomas Schmidt earned All-America honors at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Potgieter was named to the third team on both the PING and Golfweek All-America lists by the Golf Coaches Association of America and the magazine, respectively. He became Louisiana’s first-ever Golfweek All-America honoree and the first to earn a spot on one of the PING/GCAA top three teams since 1992.

The four-time All-Sun Belt selection competed in the 2026 NCAA National Championships, where he finished 32nd individually. Potgieter concluded his senior season with a 69.56 stroke average and a career average of 71.29, both of which are school records.

Schmidt became the first PING All-America selection in Arkansas State golf history, earning honorable mention honors. The senior also competed in the 2026 NCAA National Championship and finished 16th, the second-highest individual finish by a Sun Belt men’s golfer. The three-time Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Year concluded his senior season with a program-record single-season scoring average of 69.38.