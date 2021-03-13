Quick start sets tempo for Golden Eagles blowout Friday

Southern Miss scored 2 in the first, 8 in the second setting the tone for a 13-4 blowout over the Cajuns Friday. Louisiana falling to 9-6 on the season.

Cajuns' starter Hayden Durke (2-1) had a near flawless start to his career, but was roughed up in his fourth outing, not making it out of the second inning after allowing 10 runs on 8 hits, all earned.

DJ Lynch, Chris Sargent and Reece Ewing all homered off the Cajuns and were responsible for 9 of the Golden Eagles' 13 runs. Louisiana's offense was less productive though Drake Osborn and Ben Fitzgerald each hit home runs in the loss. The Cajuns combined for 6 total hits, driving in 4 runs, just 2 earned.

The Cajuns bullpen pitched well over the final 6.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits.

Game two of the series is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Sophomore Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to start for Louisiana.

