Opening Sprint Puts UL Women's Basketball on the Fast Track to Exhibition Victory

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball rolled off 16 unanswered points after the opening tip and cruised to a 77-33 exhibition game victory over Spring Hill College on Wednesday, November 2 at the Cajundome.

Lanay Wheaton sparked the quick start with four field goal makes in just over four minutes of play, with her basket at 5:41 finishing off Louisiana’s strong start.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would lead by double figures the entire night, secured at 1:22 of the first quarter when Imani Rothschild’s bucket made it 18-6. Imani Ivery closed the period with a pair of triples that stretched out the lead to a commanding 24-6 margin.

Louisiana’s defense would limit the Badgers to single digits each quarter of the opening half and grew the lead to 30-plus points for good by the break. Jaylyn James’ three-pointer at 2:53 of the second quarter upped the lead to 39-9 bringing the lead to the 30-point territory.

Alicia Blanton was 3-for-4 from the field in the third quarter and Nubia Benedith 4-for-4 on charity makes, the duo combining for 13 points as the Ragin’ Cajuns lead reached 40 points and later grew to the largest margin (49 points) at 71-22 midway through the fourth quarter.

It was a solid showing shooting-wise for the Ragin’ Cajuns who finished 43 percent (29-of-67) from the floor and 78 percent from the free throw line (14-of-18).

Wednesday’s outing was Louisiana’s lone exhibition game of the 2022-23 season. The regular season officially begins on Monday, November 7 vs. Houston at 5:00 p.m. inside the Cajundome.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Wheaton was a perfect 7-for-7 shooting to lead Louisiana with 14 points. Blanton, who was 5-of-6 at the free throw line, was the other player in double figures with 13 points. The duo took turns being the team’s leading scorer in each half, Wheaton topping the first half box score with 10 points and Blanton pouring in 12 points in the second stanza.

Destiny Rice handed out three assists and was tied with Tamera Johnson for the team lead with three steals. As a team the Ragin’ Cajuns collected 17 steals and forced 26 Spring Hill turnovers.

Caira Wren led the way with six rebounds, three on both ends of the court, pacing Louisiana to a 43-31 advantage. Newcomer Mariah Stewart gathered five rebounds in 12 minutes of play while Johnson and James also nabbed five boards.

Lafayette native Lizzy Ratcliff produced seven points getting a triple and a pair of freebies along the way while WKU transfer Sherry Porter turned a pair of steals into fastbreak points in the second half.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana officially begins regular season play in the 2022-23 season on Monday, November 7 hosting Houston at the Cajundome. The matchup kicks off the 11th season of the Garry Brodhead era.

Tipoff for the Ragin' Cajuns-Cougars contest is set for 5:00 p.m., and it's the first half of a doubleheader with the Louisiana men's squad.

