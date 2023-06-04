Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Offensive explosion helps Louisiana stay alive with 19-10 win over Maine

Texas Louisiana Baseball
Doug Murray/AP
Louisiana outfielder Heath Hood (8) celebrates scoring a run against Texas with Louisiana catcher Julian Brock (4) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Texas Louisiana Baseball
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 20:23:57-04

Louisiana defeats Maine 19-10 to stay alive in the Coral Gables Regional.

The Cajuns tying a postseason school record with their 19 runs. Catcher Julian Brock on his birthday made a major impact, going 3-4 with 3 RBI and 3 runs.

Next up, UL will take on either Texas or Miami in the 11 am game Sunday, as they look to continue to stay alive in the regional.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.