Offensive explosion helps Louisiana stay alive with 19-10 win over Maine

Louisiana defeats Maine 19-10 to stay alive in the Coral Gables Regional.

The Cajuns tying a postseason school record with their 19 runs. Catcher Julian Brock on his birthday made a major impact, going 3-4 with 3 RBI and 3 runs.

Next up, UL will take on either Texas or Miami in the 11 am game Sunday, as they look to continue to stay alive in the regional.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel