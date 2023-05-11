No. 24 Louisiana to meet ULM in their Sun Belt Tournament Opener

LAFAYETTE - 24th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball is set to face ULM at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 11 in its opening contest of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

ULM (25-31) advanced to meet the top-seeded Ragin' Cajuns (43-13) in Thursday's quarterfinal contest with a 4-1 win over Georgia State during Wednesday's opening round.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Warhawks will meet once again at Lamson Park just a few days removed from concluding regular season play at the facility from May 4-6.

It'll be the seventh SBC Tournament matchup between the two in-state schools, with Louisiana holding a 5-1 edge. The last meeting in the conference's postseason event occurred in 2021 in Troy (Cajuns won 7-0).

The matchup will air on 103.3 FM The Goat in the Acadiana region and the Varsity Network app worldwide with Cody Junot and Bobbby Neveaux calling the action. Live video will be provided by an ESPN+ broadcast that features play-by-play from Noah Frary and analysis from Dorian Craft.

A stake on Thursday will be a spot in Friday's semifinal round to face the winner of the preceding quarterfinal contest between Troy and Texas State.

The Ragin' Cajuns have won their Sun Belt Tournament opener each year since 2010 and are 20-2 all-time when opening play in the league's postseason event.

Louisiana has claimed the SBC Tournament title 17 times in the 22-year history of the event, and seeks to claim a fourth consecutive championship and defend its most recent titles claimed in San Marcos, Texas in 2019, Troy, Alabama in 2021 and Mobile, Alabama in 2022.

The Ragin' Cajuns sport an all-time record of 69-9 (.885) in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and carry a streak of 11 consecutive tournament games won entering the 2023 event. Louisiana has played for the championship in all but two of the previous 22 tournaments and previously won titles at Lamson Park in 2000, 2004, 2011 and 2014.

TICKETS

Tickets remain available, with prices starting at $11 for general admission outfield seating. Purchases can be made in advance at the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome, on game day at the Lamson Park Ticket Booth or online [ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

UL students with a valid University ID can receive free entry by showing their ID at the Lamson Park Ticket Booth. YRC Club cards are not eligible for entry since this is a postseason tournament.

PARKING

For fans attending the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, parking is available in the General Parking area located at Cajun Field on the corner of Reinhardt Drive and Cajundome Boulevard. Parking passes from the regular season (for Lamson Park) are good for the entirety of the tournament. Handicap parking spaces are available in both the General Parking and Lamson Park lot.

With anticipation of high traffic on Friday and Saturday due to University graduation, fans can utilize Blackham Coliseum or Print Shop parking and ride the shuttle to Lamson Park. The shuttle schedule is as follows: Friday (May 12) from 3:00pm-11:00pm (or 30 minutes after end of game) and Saturday (May 13) from 12:00pm-4:00pm (or 30 minutes after end of game).

