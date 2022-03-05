No. 20 Ragin' Cajuns Sweep Friday Doubleheader of Louisiana/LSU Invitational

LAFAYETTE – The No. 20-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team (12-3) grabbed the lead in the first inning and got dominant pitching efforts to land a pair of wins on Friday, March 4 in the Louisiana/LSU Invitational at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Kandra Lamb struck out 12 of the 16 batters she faced in tossing a no-hitter in Louisiana’s 12-0 (5 inn.) win over Central Connecticut State to start the day.

The Ragin’ Cajuns batted around in the first inning, taking advantage of several free passes, to race out to a 5-0 lead over the Blue Devils (0-11). In the second inning, Jourdyn Campbell (home run) and Melissa Mayeux (single) and Stormy Kotzelnick (triple) each delivered two RBI as seven more runs were tacked on.

Lamb needed only 70 pitches to post her second no-hitter of the season (Feb. 13 vs. Tulsa). In every inning at least two of the outs recorded were via strikeout.

Louisiana received production throughout the lineup with seven different players accounting for at least one hit and one RBI. Campbell (2-for-3, 3 RBI) started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single and finished with her season-high RBI total.

Freshman Laney Credeur gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 2-0 lead in their first at bat of the 8-0 (6 inn.) win over Louisiana Tech in the nightcap. The decisive blow came in the fifth inning when Karly Heath delivered a bases-loaded clearing double into the left center gap to expand the margin to 6-0.

Meghan Schorman was dazzling in relief once again following up Thursday’s three scoreless innings and six strikeouts vs. LSU with a 3-2/3 innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts against the Lady Techsters (12-7).

Twice Schorman closed an inning with back-to-back strikeouts after runners reached second and third base, closing the second and fourth inning in that fashion to protect a 2-0 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were able to break free from LA Tech and pitcher Lauren Menzina in the fourth inning when the speed of Jenna Kean, who stole two bases, set up an RBI single from Alexa Langeliers that began the six-run scoring spree to the finish line.

Heath’s three RBI marked her third multiple-RBI game of the season. Credeur drew a bases-loaded walk to end the contest for her third RBI, capping off the first multiple-RBI outing of her collegiate career.

Louisiana defeated Louisiana Tech for the 30th consecutive meeting and earned the program’s 50th win over the Lady Techsters in the all-time series (now own a 50-30 advantage).

UP NEXT

No. 20 Louisiana completes play in the Louisiana/LSU Invitational crossover event on Saturday, March 5 traveling to Baton Rouge for a 6 p.m. meeting with No. 21 LSU at Tiger Park.

The game is set to air live on SEC Network Plus with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call and can be accessed through WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app. The action can also be heard locally and worldwide on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM with Steve Peloquin and Bobby Neveaux providing commentary.

The contest is a rematch of the tournament opener that the Tigers claimed 4-0 on Thursday, March 3 at Lamson Park.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com]), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel