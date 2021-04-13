No. 14 UL Softball Postpones Matchup with SLU to Wednesday

LAFAYETTE – Due to the potential for significant inclement weather in the area on Tuesday, April 13, the midweek game between No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball and Southeastern Louisiana has been postponed until Wednesday, April 14.

Game time for the single-game matchup remains at 6 p.m. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, and is set to be aired on ESPN+.

The game is part of the Blanc Season Ticket package.

Louisiana will be returning home from a 10-game road trip that concluded on Monday, April 12 in Troy, starting a five-game homestand with the SLU contest.

Fans are encouraged to visit the softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com for all schedule updates throughout the season.

