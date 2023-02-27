No. 14 LSU Avenges Loss, Defeats UL 4-1 for Regular Season Split

LAFAYETTE, La. – No. 14 LSU won a 4-1 decision against Louisiana Sunday afternoon at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Pitcher Ali Kilponen collected her fourth win of the season and remains undefeated. She threw a complete game striking out four batters while allowing five hits, two walks, and one run.

Cajuns (9-6) pitcher Sam Landry (3-4) was credited with the loss where she tossed 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk against 13 batters faced.

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants and catcher Maci Bergeron led the way offensively for LSU. Pleasants hit her seventh home run of the season in the top of the fourth, bringing home the first two runs for the Tigers. Bergeron had a career-high two RBIs, both of which came on a single in the sixth stanza which gave the Tigers two more insurance runs heading into the final inning. Third baseman Danieca Coffey led the team in hits going 2-for-4 on the night logging her eighth game this season with multiple hits.

Kilponen retired the first seven batters of the game before UL was able to plate a run in the bottom of the third inning. The Tigers took little time to respond as Pleasants hit a two-run homer the next half inning to give the visiting team a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

UL threatened with a runner on third in the bottom of the fourth, but Pleasants and Bergeron saved the tying run with a play at the plate to end the fourth frame.

The Tigers put runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth after outfielder McKenzie Redoutey wore a pitch and second baseman Karli Petty singled to right field. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Bergeron lined a single to left that brought both runners home increasing LSU’s lead to 4-1.

The Ragin’ Cajuns threatened by loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers were able to hold them off to secure the victory.

