No. 14 Louisiana Softball Wins Sun Belt Tournament

No. 14 Louisiana Softball wins the 2021 Sun Belt Tournament, with a 15-3 victory over South Alabama in 5 innings.

This is the 16th Sun Belt Tournament title for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Cajuns were on fire at the plate, scoring 11 runs over the first 3 innings. UL coming up with 5 extra base hits in the title game, including homers from Alissa Dalton, Melissa Mayeaux, Bailey Curry and Sophie Piskos.

The Cajuns advance to 44-10 overall, and will await to see where they are headed in the NCAA tournament, when the field is announced Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel