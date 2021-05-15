Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

No. 14 Louisiana Softball Wins Sun Belt Tournament

15-3 Victory over South Alabama in 5 innings
items.[0].image.alt
Joey Meredith
SBC SB Tourney-Game 11-50.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 17:53:13-04

No. 14 Louisiana Softball wins the 2021 Sun Belt Tournament, with a 15-3 victory over South Alabama in 5 innings.

This is the 16th Sun Belt Tournament title for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Cajuns were on fire at the plate, scoring 11 runs over the first 3 innings. UL coming up with 5 extra base hits in the title game, including homers from Alissa Dalton, Melissa Mayeaux, Bailey Curry and Sophie Piskos.

The Cajuns advance to 44-10 overall, and will await to see where they are headed in the NCAA tournament, when the field is announced Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.