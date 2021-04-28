Ninth-Inning Home Run Pushes ULM Past Louisiana

Tied at 5-5 in the top of the ninth, ULM’s two-run homer from Mason Holt pushed the Warhawks past the Ragin’ Cajuns at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Tuesday night.

Drake Osborn had another great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Osborn has recorded a hit in five-straight games, four of which have been multi-hit games.

Josh Cofield put together another two-hit game, which included two RBI and a key double in the sixth inning.

Brennan Breaux also recorded two hits in the contest, increasing his batting average to .287 on the year.

Louisiana was the first score against ULM on a Carson Roccaforte single to right field.

Austin Perrin did a great job in his three innings of work, fanning four batters on three hits and putting Louisiana in a good spot after the third frame.

Jeff Wilson entered the game for Perrin in the fourth inning, striking out the side and keeping the lead at 1-0 in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Trouble occurred for Louisiana in the fifth inning when a couple of weak contact singles, an error and two-run single from ULM’s Holt gave the Warhawks a 4-1 lead.

Louisiana responded nicely, however, plating four runs of its own courtesy of a Brett Borgogno RBI single, a Cofield two-run double and a Osborn RBI single, which put Louisiana ahead at 5-4.

ULM was able to tack on a run in the top of the seventh inning when a passed ball snuck by Louisiana, scoring Trace Henry and tying the game at 5-5.

With the game tied in the ninth and two outs, Holt snuck a home run off David Christie (1-2) over the right field wall that made the game 7-5.

Louisiana had the opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, but it left the tying run on third and winning run on second as it fell to ULM 7-6.

Landon Longsworth (1-2) was credited with Tuesday’s win, while Lucas Wepf recorded the final two outs for ULM to earn the save.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will welcome Texas State to Lafayette for a three-game set starting on Friday.

