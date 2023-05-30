Mihyia Davis Named to D1Softball Freshman All-America Team

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball freshman outfielder Mihyia Davis has been named to the inaugural D1Softball Freshman All-America Team, the publication announced Tuesday (May 30, 2023).

The award adds to Davis' list of postseason honors which also includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Sun Belt, and First Team NFCA All-Central Region.

Davis, who burst onto the scene with her diving catch at LSU in February that drew national acclaim, recorded 10 outfield assists and 52 stolen bases in 60 attempts (87 percent success rate) in her collegiate debut campaign.

She became only the third Ragin' Cajun in program history to reach 50 stolen bases in a single season, joining Keeli Milligan and Dorsey Steamer. Her final stolen base tally (52) led the way in Division I softball and marked the second-most collected in a single season in Louisiana's program history (1981-present).

The slap-hit specialist led Louisiana with 22 multiple-hit games, 70 total hits, and a .380 average. She posted multiple steals in a game 12 times and was the first freshman to reach 70 hits since 2014 (Haley Hayden).

Back in April, Davis became the first Ragin' Cajun since 2017 to be named a Top 25 finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year award.

This spring, Davis helped lead Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) to its fourth consecutive Sun Belt regular season and tournament championships, the program's first 50-win season since 2019 and the first super regional appearance since 2016.

------------------------------------------------------------

