Mic'd Up: Cajuns Softball Talk with Steve Peloquin

The voice of the Ragin' Cajun softball team Steve Peloquin stops by to talk about the uneven start for the Cajuns. Steve gives his thoughts on Summer Ellyson's uncharacteristic start, and whether or not Louisiana remains a College World Series hopeful.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel