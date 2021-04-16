Mic'd Up: Breaking Down the Cajuns' First Half with Jay Walker

Past the midpoint in Louisiana baseball's season Jay Walker joins Andrew to discuss the start of the season ahead of the South Alabama series. Andrew and Jay discuss Spencer Arrighetti, Ben Fitzgerald, and the team's expectations now that Louisiana has proven to be the top in the Sun Belt West division.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel