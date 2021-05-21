Mic'd Up: Baton Rouge Regional Preview

Andrew and Seth discuss the Baton Rouge Regional ahead of the start of the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Series Schedule:
FRIDAY
Louisiana vs. George Washington
5:40 p.m.
ESPN 1420/ ESPN3
SATURDAY
Louisiana vs. LSU/McNeese
2:00/4:30 p.m.
ESPN 1420/ ESPN3
SUNDAY
Regional Championship Game(s)
1:00 p.m.
