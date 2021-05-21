Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Mic'd Up: Baton Rouge Regional Preview

Posted at 7:57 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 21:26:16-04

Andrew and Seth discuss the Baton Rouge Regional ahead of the start of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Series Schedule:
FRIDAY
Louisiana vs. George Washington
5:40 p.m.
ESPN 1420/ ESPN3

SATURDAY
Louisiana vs. LSU/McNeese
2:00/4:30 p.m.
ESPN 1420/ ESPN3

SUNDAY
Regional Championship Game(s)
1:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.