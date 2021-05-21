Mic'd Up: Baton Rouge Regional Preview

Andrew and Seth discuss the Baton Rouge Regional ahead of the start of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Series Schedule:

FRIDAY

Louisiana vs. George Washington

5:40 p.m.

ESPN 1420/ ESPN3

SATURDAY

Louisiana vs. LSU/McNeese

2:00/4:30 p.m.

ESPN 1420/ ESPN3

SUNDAY

Regional Championship Game(s)

1:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel