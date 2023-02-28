Meghan Schorman Claims Sun Belt Softball Pitcher of the Week

LAFAYETTE – Following two wins over nationally ranked foes on the road, highlighted by a no-hitter thrown against No. 25 UCF, Meghan Schorman was named the Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for Week 3 of the season on Tuesday, February 28, the conference office announced.

It’s the second time in the first three weeks of the season that a Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher has claimed the award. Sam Landry was the recipient back on February 14 following her dominant performance on Opening Weekend.

The blanking of the Knights on Mardi Gras day in Orlando marked Schorman's first career collegiate no-hitter, facing only three batters over the minimum in silencing the Knights' batting order.

On Saturday (Feb. 25), Schorman collected the win in Louisiana's 5-4 triumph over No. 14 LSU in Baton Rouge. She shut down the Tigers' offense from the second through fifth innings allowing the offense to rally with five unanswered runs to claim the lead for good.

In the two starts vs. nationally ranked foes, Schorman yielded just six hits, struck out 10 batters, and allowed a mere .158 average over 10-2/3 innings pitched.

The no-hitter of UCF marked the first of the Knights since the 2022 Super Regional at No. 1 Oklahoma. The loss for LSU was it's first of the 2023 season.

It’s the second SBC Pitcher of the Week award for Schorman as a Ragin’ Cajun (2022-present). She claimed the honor last March after stellar relief efforts vs. LSU in the Louisiana/LSU Crossover event.

Louisiana, which has received at least one Sun Belt Player or Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000, now owns 96 all-time SBC Pitcher of the Week awards in program history.

Early in the 2023 season, Schorman (4-2, 2.12 ERA, 40 K) leads Louisiana’s staff in wins, earned run average, and strikeouts. She’s yielded just 27 hits and 14 runs (11 earned) over 36-1/3 innings while holding the opposition to a .205 average.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-6), who returned to the ESPN/USA Softball rankings at No. 24 this week, return to the road for non-conference tournament play, traveling to Austin, Texas for the Longhorn Invitational hosted by No. 11 Texas (11-2-1) and set to run from Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The team's five-game slate in Austin features single games with McNeese, Princeton, and Tennessee State plus two matchups with the nationally-ranked Longhorns that will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

Louisiana will begin play in Austin on Friday, March 3 meeting McNeese (10-5) at 2:00 p.m. and No. 11 Texas in the 7:00 p.m. nightcap.

