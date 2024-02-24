McCracken, Rice Defeat Louisiana, 6-1

LAFAYETTE – J.D. McCracken tossed a complete-game six-hitter and Rice collected eight hits and took advantage of four Louisiana errors in a 6-1 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns before an announced crowd of 3,912 on Saturday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Nathan Becker drove in a pair of runs while Kyte McDonald had two hits, including a seventh-inning home run, as Rice (3-3) won its third straight game and improved to 20-17 all-time against Louisiana (3-3) in the series dating back to 1974.

The three-game series concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Louisiana sending right-hander Carson Fluno (0-0, 4.50 ERA) with Rice countering with right-hander Ryland Urbanczyk (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

McCracken, a transfer from Tennessee, kept Louisiana off-balanced as he worked out a pair of early jams in tossing the first complete game by a Rice pitcher since Matt Canterino against Florida International on April 5, 2019.

The southpaw allowed a pair of base runners in the first inning on Josh Alexander’s infield single and walk to Kyle DeBarge before striking out the next two hitters in an 11-strikeout performance.

Rice scored pair of runs in the first inning off freshman Chase Morgan (0-1) after a one-out single by McDonald, a hit batter and walk to load the bases. Manny Garza’s RBI single through the right side scored McDonald before Jack Riedel’s infield single off the glove of a diving Luke Yuhasz at first scored Pierce Gallo.

The Owls added an unearned run in the fourth as Louisiana committed two of its four errors in the frame. Ben Royo led off with an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop and advanced to second on a wild throw. Royo moved to third on an errant throw after Ben Johnson lined out to first and would score on a two-out wild pitch to give Rice a 3-0 lead.

Louisiana opened the fourth with back-to-back singles by Duncan Pastore and John Taylor to threaten before McCracken induced a 5-4-3 double play before allowing Pastore to score from third on a wild pitch.

McDonald gave Rice a 4-1 lead in the seventh after his leadoff home run in the seventh before the Owls added a pair of runs in the ninth on Becker’s two-run double to right.

Morgan scattered four hits and struck out three in 3.0 innings on the mound for Louisiana. LP Langevin tossed 4.0 innings in relief and struck out a season-high seven batters for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Brendan Moody striking out a batter in 1.0 of work.

Clay Wargo paced a six-hit attack for Louisiana with a pair of doubles – the first of his collegiate career.

