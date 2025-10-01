Lyon and Segura earn Sun Belt Cross Country weekly honors

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana’s Henry Lyon and Ella Segura each recorded the fastest team times in their respective races to claim Sun Belt Cross Country Runners of the Week honors.

Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Henry Lyon, Louisiana

(Sr. | Williamsport, Pa.)

Louisiana senior Henry Lyon was the top collegiate finisher at the Cowboy Stampede, finishing the 4-mile race with a time of 19:25.98 to finish third overall. The Williamsport, Pa. native led his team to a third place finish at the event as Lyon was joined by three other teammates in the top 15.

Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Ella Segura, Louisiana

(Jr. | Jennings, La.)

Louisiana junior Ella Segura won the Cowboy Stampede with a 5K time of 17:14.20, besting the field by 8.9 seconds. The Jennings, La., native led the Ragin Cajuns to a first place finish as all five scoring times finished inside the top ten.

2025 Sun Belt Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Week 1 – Adam Groves, Coastal Carolina

Week 2 – Thomas Wlazlowski, App State

Week 3 – Adam Groves, Coastal Carolina

Week 4 – Henry Lyon, Louisiana

2025 Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Week 1 – Breanna Budzinski, App State

Week 2 – Destiny Berryman, Marshall

Week 3 – Addison Laughlin, Coastal Carolina

Week 4 – Ella Segura, Louisiana

