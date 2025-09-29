Lunch is cleaning up!

LAFAYETTE – After leading Louisiana to a dramatic 54-51 double-overtime comeback win over Marshall on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, redshirt sophomore quarterback Lunch Winfield was recognized on Monday with a pair of weekly honors.

Winfield was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week and was also selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list following his standout performance.

The Lutcher, La., native accounted for five total touchdowns – four of them coming in the second half, including the game-winning 10-yard rushing score in the second overtime – helping the Ragin’ Cajuns rally from their largest second-half deficit since 1982.

Winfield completed 7-of-13 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and added 129 rushing yards and three more scores on just 13 carries. His heroics included a 24-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior Dale Martin with just 16 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing overtime.

Four of Winfield’s five touchdowns came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

In response to a chaotic Week 5 in college football, the Davey O’Brien Foundation activated its "Davey Double," expanding this week’s Great 8 list to 16 quarterbacks. All quarterbacks named to the list who were not previously on the Midseason Watch List have now been added.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week will be announced on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT.

Louisiana (2-3, 1-0 SBC) returns to action on Saturday, October 11, traveling to face James Madison in a matchup between Sun Belt divisional favorites. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT / Noon ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).