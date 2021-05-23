LSU's offense explodes, beats Louisiana 8-5, ending Cajuns' season

After trailing for a moment, LSU's offense powered the Tigers to an 8-5 win over Louisiana in the Baton Rouge Regional Championship. The Tigers advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Louisiana's Ciara Bryan led the game off with a solo home run for the second time in as many days. The Cajuns, however, squandered a great opportunity to build an early lead. Kaitlyn Alderink was caught stealing third, and Kendall Talley struck out looking, leaving the bases loaded in the first.

In the third Taylor Peasants hit a home run, then in the fifth it was Georgia Clark who went yard putting Louisiana in a 7-1 hole.

Kandra Lamb, who threw five scoreless innings in the Sunday's first game, a 2-0 win for Louisiana, allowed three in 2.2 innings. Summer Ellyson allowed four in two innings pitched an was pulled two batters after Clark's home run. Ellyson's historic career ending with a pair of disappointing outings in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana tacked on some late runs in the sixth and seventh on a Bailey Curry home run, Jade Gortarez single and Justice Millz sac-fly.

Louisiana finished with a 47-12 record.

LSU advances to the Super Regional where they'll host Florida State.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel