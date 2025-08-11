Louisiana's Skipper named to Bednarik Award watch list

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns safety Tyree Skipper added to his growing list of preseason honors Monday, earning a spot on the prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club.

Presented annually since 1995, the Bednarik Award recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in college football. It is named for Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, one of the game’s toughest and most versatile players, remembered as the last “60-minute man” to play both offense and defense. This year’s watch list features 90 of the nation’s top defensive standouts.

A redshirt senior from New Orleans, Skipper was previously named first team on the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team and the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List. Skipper earned second-team All-SBC honors in 2024 after appearing in nine games for Louisiana before an injury sidelined him for the final five contests.

Skipper finished the year with 41 tackles and tied for the team lead with four interceptions. He made an immediate impact in his first start at Wake Forest, recording five tackles and a fourth-quarter interception to help secure a 41-38 win. Against App State, he had five solo tackles and intercepted two passes in an SBC victory.

Louisiana, which posted its fourth 10-win season in the past six years, will officially report for fall camp on Friday with its first practice set for August 2. The Ragin’ Cajuns will open the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on August 30 when it entertains American Conference member Rice.

