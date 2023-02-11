Louisiana's Roccaforte Named To Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns standout Carson Roccaforte was one of 55 players named to The Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List by USA Baseball ahead of the 2023 season.

The award seeks to identify the nation’s top amateur baseball player, including athletes from both the high school and college ranks.

Roccaforte, one of three Sun Belt Conference players named to the list, was an All-Sun Belt First Team pick at first base for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2022, after leading the team in the Triple Crown categories with a .374 batting average, 16 home runs and 68 RBI.

The Port Neches, Texas, native, who was selected as a Preseason All-SBC pick earlier this week, also paced the program with a .671 slugging percentage, .435 on-base percentage, 147 total bases, 82 hits, 52 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.

Roccaforte joined former letterwinners Danny Farquhar and Blake Trahan as Ragin’ Cajuns to make the Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List dating back to 2008.

In total, 40 schools and 16 conferences were represented on this year’s Preseason Watch List.

The Golden Spikes Award will announce its Midseason Watch List on April 5, its semifinalists on May 22, its finalists on June 7 and its award winner on June 25.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel