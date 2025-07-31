Louisiana's Perry tabbed to Paul Hornung Award watch list

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back/return specialist Zylan Perry was one of 46 players from nine FBS conferences nationwide named to the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List, presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Perry, a redshirt junior from Franklin, La., set career-highs for Louisiana in rushing yards (695) and rushing touchdowns (4) while leading the team in all-purpose yards (1,164) during the 2024 season.

He had six games with 100-plus all-purpose yards on the season and recorded a pair of 100-yard rushing games.

Perry wrapped up the regular season with a career-best 150-yard performance at ULM, carrying the ball a career-best 19 times with a pair of TDs.

As a return specialist, Perry averaged 24.9 yards on kickoff returns, with his 57-yard return late in the fourth quarter at Wake Forest set up a go-ahead field in a 41-38 contest.

Now in its 16th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in March 2026 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky.