Louisiana's Noble named SBC pitcher of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Troy junior utility player Makaley Boswell and Louisiana senior right-handed pitcher Bethaney Noble secured the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly softball awards following the season’s third week of competition.

Player of the Week

Makaley Boswell, Troy

[Jr. | UTIL | Geneva, Ala.]

Boswell recorded five multi-hit games in a 4-1 week for the Trojans, batting 11-for-16 (.688) overall and slugging 1.188 with 10 RBIs, six runs scored and three stolen bases. She tallied five extra-base hits, including three doubles, one home run and one triple. While extending her hitting streak to 12 games, Boswell started the week going 2-for-3 with a bases-clearing triple in a 10-1 win over Alabama State on Feb. 18. The Geneva, Ala., native went 2-for-2 with one RBI in an 11-2 win over Furman on Feb. 20 and 2-for-4 against Nicholls later that same day. Boswell went 2-for-3 with a double in a 2-0 win over Omaha the next day before closing the week going 3-for-4 a double, a home run and six RBI in a 12-4 victory over Furman on Feb. 22.

Pitcher of the Week

Bethaney Noble, Louisiana

[Sr. | RHP | Amarillo, Texas]

Noble recorded a 2-0 record with one save and a 0.47 ERA in three appearances, holding the opposition to a single run scored with nine strikeouts in 15 innings of work. She limited foes to 11 hits on a .204 average while surrendering just two walks against 57 batters faced. Noble opened the LSU Purple and Gold Challenge with a complete-game shutout of Howard on Feb. 20, scattering six hits, with four punchouts and one walk in the 99-pitch effort. The very next day, Noble secured the final six outs in a rematch against Howard for a save, tossing two perfect innings of relief after the Ragin’ Cajuns rallied to claim the lead in the top of the sixth inning. On Feb. 22, Noble spun a six-inning, complete-game win in a 9-1 triumph over Missouri in Lake Charles, La. The Amarillo, Texas native held the Tigers to five hits, struck out five and walked only one over 112 pitches in the run-rule victory.

2026 Sun Belt Conference Softball Players of the Week

Week 1 – Chloe Hatcher, DP, Georgia State

Week 2 – Brie Normandin, SS, Coastal Carolina

Week 3 – Makaley Boswell, UTIL, Troy

2026 Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitchers of the Week

Week 1 – Ryley Harrison, RHP, South Alabama

Week 2 – Madison Azua, LHP, Texas State

Week 3 – Bethaney Noble, RHP, Louisiana

