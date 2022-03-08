Louisiana’s Meghan Schorman Earns Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week Accolade

LAFAYETTE – Standout relief efforts in the pitcher’s circle during last week’s Louisiana/LSU Invitational crossover event has resulted in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball pitcher Meghan Schorman being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).

Schorman was highly effective in those relief appearances, limiting the opposition to a single run, six hits and striking out 21 batters over 12 innings of work.

Twice, Schorman mastered the bats of No. 21 LSU's offense to give the Ragin' Cajuns an opportunity at a comeback.

She retired all seven LSU batters faced – including striking out the final five faced – on Thursday at Lamson Park to quiet the Tigers over the final three innings. On Saturday in Baton Rouge, Schorman took over in the first inning and went on to limit the Tigers to a single run and three hits while striking out seven over the final 5-1/3 innings.

In the two relief efforts against LSU, Schorman totaled 13 strikeouts over 8-1/3 innings and yielded just one run.

In between the two outings vs. No. 21 LSU, Schorman held Louisiana Tech scoreless for 3-2/3 innings while striking out eight. Twice she notched back-to-back strikeouts to end an inning after the Lady Techsters placed runners at second and third base, protecting a 2-0 lead.

Schorman collected her first SBC Pitcher of the Week award as a Ragin’ Cajun, and the first for Louisiana in the 2022 season.

Louisiana, which has received at least one SBC Player or Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000, now owns 92 pitcher of the week awards in program history.

Schorman and the Ragin’ Cajuns (12-4), ranked as high as No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll, begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday, March 9 hosting I-10 neighbor McNeese in a 6:00 p.m. single game at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel