Louisiana's Kimple Named Sun Belt Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball member Connor Kimple picked up his first honors of the season on Tuesday when he was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced.

Kimple, ranked second nationally in home runs after the first weekend of the season, hit .500 for the weekend (5-for-10) with three home runs, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in helping Louisiana to a series-win over UC Irvine.

The senior designated hitter/outfielder homered in all three games to open the season while producing a slash line of .500/1.400/.583. Kimple homered for the second consecutive year on Opening Day and became the first Ragin' Cajuns player since Hunter Kasuls in 2019 to hit a home run in three consecutive games.

Xander Hamilton of App State was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel