Louisiana's Julian Brock Selected In Eighth Round by Texas Rangers in MLB Draft

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana catcher Julian Brock became the 16th player selected by the Texas Rangers in school history when the junior was the 231st overall pick (eighth round) in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

The final day of the MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. The annual draft is available on MLB.com.

Brock, a native of Fulshear, Texas, earned first-team ABCA/Rawlings All-Region and All-Louisiana honors after hitting .315 with a team-best 11 home runs and 65 RBI on the season.

The second-team All-SBC pick was a Buster Posey Watch List semifinalist and ranked among the SBC leaders offensively in average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, RBI, doubles, sac flies

Brock ranked among the top 5 among SBC players in total chances, putouts, and runners caught stealing. He finished fourth overall with 19 multi-hit games and was the team leader with 18 multi-RBI games.

The backstop who joined Jonathan Lucroy (2007), Paul Bako (1993), Alton Torregano (1972), and Danny Massiatte (2000) as Ragin’ Cajuns catchers drafted in the top-10 round, started in 63 of 65 games behind the plate and belted three of Louisiana's five grand slams in 2023.

Brock is the second Ragin’ Cajun to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft after outfielder Carson Roccaforte was a second-round, competitive balance pick by Kansas City on Sunday. The selection of Roccaforte and Brock marked the ninth time in school history Louisiana had multiple players picked in the top 10 rounds.

