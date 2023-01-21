Louisiana's Jordan Brown Named To Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

INDIANAPOLIS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns forward Jordan Brown was one of 50 players named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. The USBWA’s list highlights 50 outstanding players from 18 different conferences including teammates from six schools.

Brown, a 6-foot-11 junior, was one of two Sun Belt Conference athletes named to the list, which honors the nation’s top college basketball player. The Roseville, Calif., native leads Louisiana in scoring (19.2) and is one of three Division I players currently averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block per game.

The son of UL Hall of Famer Dion Brown (1981-84) and the 2022-23 SBC Preseason Player of the Year, the younger Brown ranks second in the SBC in scoring and is fifth in rebounds per game (7.5). Brown leads the Sun Belt in both free throws attempted (119) and free throws made (83) – ranking 16th and 41st among all Division I players respectively. His 129 field goals made through the first 18 games of the 2022-23 season is third overall in the league and 25th nationally.

Brown has scored in double figures in 16 games this season, highlighted by a career-high 37-point performance against Louisiana Christian on Dec. 12. Brown, who has nine 20-point games this season, has posted three double-doubles

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the entire USBWA membership will vote for the award. The winner of the award will be announced at the 2023 Men's Final Four in Houston with the formal presentation to follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

All Division I players remain eligible for the 2022-23 Oscar Robertson Trophy. The watch list merely spotlights the top candidates, as selected by the USBWA board.

The complete 50-man Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List:

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (6-0, 175, Sr. G, Rockwall, Texas)

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest (6-0. 175, Gr., G, Jacksonville, Ark.)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina (6-11, 235, Sr. F/C, Richmond, Va.)

Oumar Ballo, Arizona (7-0, 260, Jr., C, Koulikoro, Mali)

Souley Boum, Xavier (6-3, 175, Gr., G, Oakland, Calif.)

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (6-11, 225, Jr., F, Roseville, Calif.)

Kobe Brown, Missouri (6-8, 250, Sr., G/F, Huntsville, Ala.)

Marcus Carr, Texas (6-2, 175, Gr., G, Toronto, Ont.)

Jaylen Clark, UCLA (6-5, 205, Jr., G, Riverside, Calif.)

Josh Cohen, St. Francis (Pa.) (6-10, 220, Jr., F, Lincroft, N.J.)

Yuri Collins, Saint Louis (6-0, 190, Jr., G, St. Louis, Mo.)

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas (6-6, 205, Jr., G, Durham, N.C.)

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy (6-1, 165, Gr., G, Birmingham, Ala.)

Kendric Davis, Memphis (6-0, 177, Sr., G, Houston, Texas)

Gradey Dick, Kansas (6-8, 205, Fr., G, Wichita, Kan.)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (7-1, 260, Jr., C, Alexandria, Va.)

Jordan Dingle, Penn (6-3, 195, Jr., G, Valley Stream, N.Y.)

Zach Edey, Purdue (7-4, 305, Jr., C, Toronto, Ont.)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke (7-0, 230, Fr., C, Westtown, N.Y.)

Adam Flagler, Baylor (6-3, 185, Sr., G, Duluth, Ga.)

Keyonte George, Baylor (6-4, 185, Fr., G, Lewisville, Texas)

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton (6-10, 231, So., F, Goodyear, Ariz.)

Bryce Hopkins, Providence (6-7, 220, So., F/G, Oak Park, Ill.)

Jaelen House, New Mexico (6-0, 170, Sr., G, Phoenix, Ariz.)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (6-9, 245, Jr., F, Greenwood, Ind.)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (6-7, 225, Sr., G/F, Camarillo, Calif.)

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State (6-6, 230, Sr., F, Norfolk, Va.)

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (7-1, 260, Jr., C, Florissant, Mo.)

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (6-5, 191, Sr., G, Columbus, Ohio)

Caleb Love, North Carolina (6-4, 200, Jr., G, St. Louis, Mo.)

Mike Miles Jr., TCU (6-2, 195, Jr., G, Highland Hills, Texas)

Brandon Miller, Alabama (6-9, 200, Fr., F, Antioch, Tenn.)

Kris Murray, Iowa (6-8, 220, Jr. F, Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware (6-1, 200, Jr., G, Haverford, Pa.)

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State (5-8, 160, Sr., G, Harlem, N.Y.)

Jalen Pickett, Penn State (6-4, 209, Sr., G, Rochester, N.Y.)

Marcus Sasser, Houston (6-2, 195, Sr., G, Dallas, Texas)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois (6-6, 225, Sr., G, Chicago, Ill.)

Terquavion Smith, NC State (6-4, 165, So., G, Greenville, N.C.)

Adama Sonogo, Connecticut (6-9, 245, Jr., F, Bamako, Mali)

Joel Soriano, St. John’s (6-11, 280, Sr., C, Yonkers, N.Y.)

Jake Stephens, Chattanooga (7-0, 275, Gr., C, Bunker Hill, W. Va.)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (6-10, 235, Sr., F, Richardson, Texas)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (6-9, 260, Sr., F, Lubumbashi, Congo)

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona (6-11, 245, Jr., F, Vilnius, Lithuania)

Hunter Tyson, Clemson (6-8, 217, Gr., F, Monroe, N.C.)

Jordan Walker, UAB (5-11, 170, Sr., G, Long Island, N.Y.)

KJ Williams, LSU (6-10, 250, Sr., F, Cleveland, Miss.)

Jalen Wilson, Kansas (6-8, 225, Jr., F, Denton, Texas)

Isaiah Wong, Miami (6-4, 184, Jr., G, Piscataway, N.J.)

By conference: Big 12 8, Atlantic Coast 7, Big Ten 6, Big East 5, SEC 5, Pac-12 4, American Athletic 2, Atlantic 10 2, Sun Belt 2, Colonial Athletic 1, Conference USA 1, Horizon 1, Ivy 1, Mountain West 1, Northeast 1, Southern 1, Summit 1, West Coast 1.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel