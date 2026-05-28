Louisiana’s Ferguson Earns NCAA Championships Berth in Men’s Javelin

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field team saw one athlete qualify for nationals on Day 1 of the NCAA East First Round at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex as men’s javelin thrower Jemar Ferguson locked in a trip to Eugene, Oregon.

Ferguson earned his spot in the June 10-13 NCAA Outdoor Championships by tossing his personal best of 66.29 meters (227-6) on his very first javelin throw attempt of the day. The sophomore from Kingston, Jamaica placed second in his flight and 11th overall, snagging one of the 12 spots for nationals awarded in Lexington.

This will mark the first trip to the NCAA final for Ferguson, the 2026 Sun Belt Conference javelin throw runner-up.

The remainder of the Ragin’ Cajuns contingent to see action on Day 1 in Lexington wrapped up their 2026 season.

On the track, Kobe Mendez clocked in at 13.94 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles and Mark Daley recorded a time of 21.96 in the 200-meter dash. Out on the field in the shot put, Praiyer Jones closed his junior season with a toss of 17.08 meters (56-1/2) while freshman Devonte Edwards’ closed his rookie season with a mark of 16.62 meters (54-6½) on his final toss.

Louisiana continues competition in the NCAA East First Round on Thursday (May 28) with Emma Bacilla in women’s javelin and Reem Tammam in women’s long jump competing at 12:00 p.m. CDT and 5:00 p.m. CDT, respectively. The Top 12 finishers from both events advance to Eugene.

Live coverage of the NCAA East First Round is available on ESPN+. Live results are available here [flashresults.ncaa.com].

Day 1 at NCAA East First Round

Men’s Javelin

11. Jemar Ferguson (66.29m/217-6)

Men’s 110m Hurdles

30. Kobe Mendez (13.94)

Men’s Shot Put

40. Praiyer Jones (17.08m|56-0½)

46. Devonte Edwards (16.62m|54-6½)

Men’s 200m Dash

t-42. Mark Daley (21.96)

Upcoming at NCAA East First Round

Thursday, May 28

12:00 p.m. (CDT) – Emma Bacilla (Women’s Javelin)

5:00 p.m. (CDT) – Reem Tamman (Women’s Long Jump)

Friday, May 29

4:00 p.m. (CDT) – Men’s 4x100-Meter Relay (Zakhy Munro, Mark Daley, Caemon Scott, Camren Hardy, alternate - Christopher Gravois

Saturday, May 30

12:00 p.m. (CDT) – Kimola Hines (Women’s Discus)

1:00 p.m. (CDT) – Alaysha Veal (Women’s High Jump)

5:00 p.m. (CDT) – Reem Tamman (Women’s Triple Jump)

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