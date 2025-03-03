Louisiana’s Erica Lafayette Chosen SBC Newcomer of the Year

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball guard Erica Lafayette has been named the 2024-25 Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, the conference office announced on Monday (March 3, 2025).

Lafayette, a transfer from Rutgers who emerged to lead Louisiana in scoring both overall (14.8) and in conference play (16.8), was also selected to the second team on the 2024-25 All-Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Team.

She is the first Ragin’ Cajun to win a major award since Ty Doucet won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2020-21 to 2021-22. It’s the first time since the 2005-06 season that Louisiana’s roster featured the recipient of the SBC Newcomer of the Year, when Yolanda Jones of the J. Kelley Hall era won the award.

Lafayette landing on the All-SBC team increases the number of selections under Garry Brodhead’s guidance to 16 and marks the 10th time in 13 seasons with at least one honoree. The total number of All-Sun Belt selections in program history grew to 24.

The 2024-25 All-Sun Belt postseason awards were voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.

The Louisiana native, from Baton Rouge’s McKinley High, Lafayette was at the forefront of the scoring leaders in conference play, scoring double figures in 16 of 18 SBC games to finish at 16.8 points per game.

Lafayette was either ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in scoring for the entirety of the league schedule and wound up as one of only three players in the SBC to score 300-plus points in conference play. She totaled 303 points against league foes on 108 field goals made (included 32 triples) in generating the program’s highest scoring average in conference play since Jaylyn Gordon (17.5) in 2016-17.

The graduate guard scored at least 17 points each of the first five conference games, establishing her spot at the top of the scoring charts, and produced 20-plus points five times against league foes.

Overall, Lafayette completed the regular season reaching double digits in 21 of the 28 games played, leading her to clinching the first 400-point season by a Ragin' Cajun since the 2016-17 season (Jaylyn Gordon, Simone Fields).

Her final regular season stat line showed 415 points accomplished on 150 field goals, including 48 from three-point range, and 67 free throw makes. Lafayette shot 40-plus percent, both overall and from beyond the arc.

Lafayette and her Ragin’ Cajuns teammates head to the SBC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida this week. Louisiana (13-15, 9-9 SBC) is the No. 7 seed in the bracket which affords the squad two byes in the seven-day event, advancing them to the third round which occurs on Thursday, March 6.

Louisiana officially begins SBC Tournament play at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (March 6) against the survivor of games involving No. 14 seed South Alabama, No. 11 seed Marshall and No. 10 seed Texas State, with the winner of the contest moving to the fourth round to meet App State on Friday (March 7).

It's the fifth straight season the SBC's postseason event is held in Pensacola. UL has advanced to the semifinals three of the previous four trips, including last season's run. The Cajuns last played for the title in 2021.

2024-25 Sun Belt Women's Basketball Awards

First Team

Zay Dyer, Troy

Aislynn Hayes, Marshall

Jakayla Johnson, ULM

Kseniia Kozlova, James Madison

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison

Second Team

Savannah Brooks, Coastal Carolina

En’Dya Buford, Old Dominion

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Erica Lafayette, Louisiana

Zyion Shannon, Arkansas State

Third Team

Ashanti Barnes, James Madison

CC Mays, Marshall

Alancia Ramsey, Coastal Carolina

Crislyn Rose, Arkansas State

Mikyla Tolivert, Georgia State

﻿Player of the Year

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year

Mahogany Matthews, Georgia State

Sixth Woman of the Year

Ro Scott, James Madison

Newcomer of the Year

Erica Lafayette, Louisiana

Freshman of the Year

Trinity Rowe, Southern Miss

Coach of the Year

Sean O’Regan, James Madison

