Louisiana's Brock Named To Buster Posey Watch List

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns junior Julian Brock was one of 65 players nationally named to the watch list for the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Wichita Sports Commission released earlier this week.

Brock, a Fulshear, Texas native, emerged as one of the top catchers in the Sun Belt Conference last season after hitting .303 with seven home runs and 35 RBI. He hit .306 during the regular season and .324 in Sun Belt Conference play while throwing out 24 of a potential 60 runners (.400) in stolen bases on the season.

Brock posted a .996 fielding percentage in SBC action and served as a durable backstop for the Ragin' Cajuns, starting 47 consecutive games behind the plate.

In 2023, Brock is hitting .316 with a home run, nine RBI and a team-best six doubles. Brock has started all 12 games behind the plate for the Ragin’ Cajuns heading into their three-game series against High Point.

Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 8, 2023.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 22, 2023. Ballots will be sent to the national voting committee at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 6, 2023. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced on June 29, 2023.

