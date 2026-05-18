Louisiana's Brasch named SBC Pitcher of the Week

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana right-hander Cody Brasch picked up Sun Belt Conference Weekly baseball honors when he was named Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.



Brasch (5-2), tossed 6.0 shutout innings for his fourth straight quality start and allowed one hit in Louisiana's 7-2 win over No. 20 Coastal Carolina on Thursday in the opening game of a three-game series.

The Haslet, Texas native fanned seven batters, did not allow a runner into scoring position and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter. Brasch gave up a two-out single in the second inning and hit a batter in the third before retiring the final 11 batters he faced.

The selection of Brasch marked the second UL pitcher to earn SBC weekly pitching honors after southpaw Andrew Herrmann was selected after a complete-game, one-hit shutout against UC San Diego on February 28.

Louisiana (34-21) – the No. 7 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championships that begin on Tuesday at DABOS Park in Montgomery, Ala. – will face No. 10-seeded Marshall (23-31) in a first-round elimination game at 3 p.m.

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