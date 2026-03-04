Louisiana’s Angelique Berrat named SBC Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana’s Angelique Berrat and James Madison’s team of Sophie Williams and Brooklyn Hoffmann earned Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Players of the Week honors.
Women’s Tennis Player of the Week
Angelique Berrat, Louisiana
(Sr. | Vichy, France)
Louisiana senior Angelique Berrat produced a 3-0 mark at No. 1 singles in guiding the Ragin’ Cajuns to three victories that extended the team's season-best win streak to five matches. Berrat posted three straight set sweeps, capturing all but five games competed in. She set the tone in Thursday's win at UT Arlington, finishing first in singles play with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 decision over Diana Kaibara at the No. 1 position. That was followed by match-clinching wins at the top position in 4-0 sweeps of Weatherford College and Norfolk State. Berrat's performance increased her personal win streak at No. 1 singles to five matches and improved her season record to 7-1.
Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week
Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison
James Madison’s tandem of Sophie Williams and Brooklyn Hoffmann went 3-0 at the top doubles spot, leading JMU to win the doubles point in all three matches. The duo clinched the doubles point in both the Richmond (JMU 7-0) and VCU (JMU 4-3) victories and didn't concede a game in the weekend finale against Towson (JMU 6-1).
2026 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Player of the Week
Week 1 – Kira Matushkina, Old Dominion
Week 2 – Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State
Week 3 – Ireland Simme, Texas State
Week 4 – Meghna Arun Kumar, Arkansas State
Week 5 – Ariel Avidan, James Madison
Week 6 – Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State
Week 7 – Angelique Berrat, Louisiana
2026 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week
Week 1 – Marina Mrkina / Uladzislava Manzhos, Old Dominion
Week 2 – Kenza Elakili / Manal Ennaciri, South Alabama
Week 3 – Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison
Week 4 – Lidiia Rasskouskaia / Ulyana Romanova, Old Dominion
Week 5 – Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison
Week 6 – Savannah Dada-Mascoll / Taya Powell, App State
Week 7 – Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison