Louisiana’s Angelique Berrat named SBC Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana’s Angelique Berrat and James Madison’s team of Sophie Williams and Brooklyn Hoffmann earned Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Players of the Week honors.

Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Angelique Berrat, Louisiana

(Sr. | Vichy, France)

Louisiana senior Angelique Berrat produced a 3-0 mark at No. 1 singles in guiding the Ragin’ Cajuns to three victories that extended the team's season-best win streak to five matches. Berrat posted three straight set sweeps, capturing all but five games competed in. She set the tone in Thursday's win at UT Arlington, finishing first in singles play with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 decision over Diana Kaibara at the No. 1 position. That was followed by match-clinching wins at the top position in 4-0 sweeps of Weatherford College and Norfolk State. Berrat's performance increased her personal win streak at No. 1 singles to five matches and improved her season record to 7-1.

Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison

James Madison’s tandem of Sophie Williams and Brooklyn Hoffmann went 3-0 at the top doubles spot, leading JMU to win the doubles point in all three matches. The duo clinched the doubles point in both the Richmond (JMU 7-0) and VCU (JMU 4-3) victories and didn't concede a game in the weekend finale against Towson (JMU 6-1).

2026 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Week 1 – Kira Matushkina, Old Dominion

Week 2 – Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State

Week 3 – Ireland Simme, Texas State

Week 4 – Meghna Arun Kumar, Arkansas State

Week 5 – Ariel Avidan, James Madison

Week 6 – Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State

Week 7 – Angelique Berrat, Louisiana

2026 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Week 1 – Marina Mrkina / Uladzislava Manzhos, Old Dominion

Week 2 – Kenza Elakili / Manal Ennaciri, South Alabama

Week 3 – Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison

Week 4 – Lidiia Rasskouskaia / Ulyana Romanova, Old Dominion

Week 5 – Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison

Week 6 – Savannah Dada-Mascoll / Taya Powell, App State

Week 7 – Sophie Williams / Brooklyn Hoffmann, James Madison