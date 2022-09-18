Watch Now
Louisiana's 15 game win streak comes to an end vs Rice.

The Owls defeat the Cajuns 33-21
UL falls to 2-1 on the season. Next up, Louisiana begins Sun Belt play at ULM.

More Details to come.

