Louisiana Wraps Up Non-Conference Schedule Against No. 7 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team wraps up its non-conference schedule on Wednesday when it travels to face No. 7-ranked Texas at the Moody Center.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised live on the Longhorn Network and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Off to its best start since 1990-91, Louisiana (10-1) faces Texas (9-1) for the fifth time overall and first since the 1999-2000 season.

Louisiana earned a 78-70 win at McNeese in its last game on Dec. 15 and will return to action on Dec. 29 when it opens Sun Belt Conference play at Coastal Carolina. The Ragin’ Cajuns are led in scoring by Jordan Brown at 19.6 points per game with Terence Lewis II leading the team with 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Texas claimed a 72-62 win over Stanford in its last game on Sunday at Dallas’ American Airlines Arena. The Longhorns recorded 22 assists on 28 made buckets in the game while committing eight turnovers.

Graduate Marcus Carr, who was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week on Monday, averaged 22.5 ppg, 4.0 apg and 3.0 rpg for the Longhorns in their wins over Rice and Stanford. Carr was 15-of-29 (.517) in field goals, including 6-of-13 (.462) threes, and 9-of-12 (.750) free throws during the pair of victories.

GAME 12 PREVIEW – Louisiana (10-1) at 7/7 Texas (9-1)

Date / Time: December 21, 2022 / 7 p.m.

Site: Austin, Texas

Arena: Moody Center (10,763)

RADIO/TV

TV: Longhorn Network

Talent: Tyler Denning (pxp), Lance Blanks (color)

Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network

Talent: Jay Walker (pxp)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: CajunStats.com

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Series tied, 2-2

In Lafayette: Never met

In Austin: Texas leads, 2-1

Neutral: Louisiana leads, 1-0

Streak: Texas +2

Last meeting: Texas, 82-48 (11/20/99 at Austin)

THE COACHES

LOUISIANA

Head Coach: Bob Marlin (Mississippi State, 1981)

Record at Louisiana: 231 -168 (13th season); Division I Record: 456-299 (25th season);

Career Record: 579-334 (30th season)

TEXAS

Acting Head Coach: Rodney Terry (St. Edward’s, 1990)

Record at Texas: 2-0 (second season), Career Record: 165-156 (11th season)

STORY LINES

• Louisiana wraps up its non-conference schedule when it faces No. 7/7 Texas at the Moody Center.

• The meeting is the fifth all-time between the schools with the series tied, 2-2.

• Louisiana plays its second of eight road games in a 10-game span.

• Louisiana enters the game ranked No. 8 nationally in field goal percentage (50.7 percent), ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (41.0) and 13th in scoring offense (84.5).

• Louisiana first-year assistant coach Casey Perrin was a member of the Longhorn staff in 2021-22, serving as Director of Basketball Operations.

• Louisiana's 10-1 start equals its best 10-game start since the 1990-91 season when the Ragin' Cajuns opened with a 10-1 record.

QUICK HITS

• Louisiana was picked as the 2022-23 preseason Sun Belt Conference favorite in a vote by the league's head coaches.

• Louisiana is ranked No. 5 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Poll.

• The Ragin' Cajuns reached the SBC Championship Game for the first time since winning the league's automatic berth in 2014.

• Terence Lewis II enters the game ranked ninth nationally in field goal percentage (.677).

• Guard Themus Fulks leads the Sun Belt Conference and is 13th nationally in assists (5.9).

• Louisiana's six wins in the month of November were the most in school history eclipsing the previous mark (5) set in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

• With 456 wins at the Division I level, head coach Bob Marlin is 32nd among active coaches.

• In a 94-88 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Nov. 17, head coach Bob Marlin earned his 450th career win at the Division I level in 25 seasons. His current record at the Division I level is 456-299 (.603).

• Marlin was 123-35 in five seasons (1990-95) at Pensacola Junior College, leading the team to the 1993 NJCAA National Championship.

• The Ragin' Cajuns are 16-7 overall in one-point games under head coach Bob Marlin and 60-52 overall in school history.

• Six of the 14 players on the 2022-23 roster are first-year players.

UP NEXT

• After coming back from the Christmas break, Louisiana opens Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 29 at Coastal Carolina before wrapping up the 2022 portion of its schedule at SBC newcomer Old Dominion on New Year’s Eve.

