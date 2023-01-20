Louisiana Women's Hoops Survives Test from Old Dominion, 61-51

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team maximized its shot opportunities and closed with a shutdown defensive performance to post a 61-51 win over Old Dominion on Thursday, January 19 in a Sun Belt Conference contest at the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-9, 4-3 SBC) were limited to 39 field goal attempts, but wound up converting 24 made baskets for a season-best 62 percent clip – never letting the Monarchs (12-8, 4-3 SBC) out of their sight despite surrendering the lead at times.

ODU forced Louisiana into its Sun Belt-play high of 27 turnovers to set up a back-and-forth battle, however was unable to attain a lead larger than three points due to the Ragin’ Cajuns sharpshooting.

In the end it was Louisiana getting the critical defensive stops by forcing the Monarchs into four turnovers and holding them to 0-for-5 shooting over the final 3:44 all while turning in an 11-1 game-ending run to lock up the victory.

With the win the Ragin’ Cajuns moved back above the .500 mark, drew even with ODU in the Sun Belt standings and remained in the top half of the ledger.

The path to victory was set in motion on the 10th and final lead change of the night when Destiny Rice powered her way into the lane for a three-point play and a 50-48 lead with 4:42 remaining.

After Monarchs drew even a minute later and collected a turnover it was Tamera Johnson denying the visitors an opportunity at the lead with a steal that led to a floating jumper from Nubia Benedith at 2:39 that put Louisiana ahead for good at 52-50.

Moments later after an ODU miss it was Benedith with a long outlet pass to Johnson for a fastbreak layup increasing the advantage to 54-50 at 2:23. The Ragin’ Cajuns then followed with back-to-back critical stops, drawing a charge on the next two Monarchs’ possessions to protect the two-score lead.

Johnson drew a foul at 1:27 and made both free throws upping the lead to 56-50 and setting the Monarchs back on their heels. Louisiana defense continued to force ODU into forced shots that were missed and put the game away at the free throw line in the final minute.

Johnson was the driving force in the second half with leading the Ragin’ Cajuns with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a 6-of-8 showing at the free throw line while collecting five rebounds and three steals.

Lanay Wheaton led all players with a game-high 20 points, pouring in 10 points each half. She landed a 20-point outing for the second straight game (scored 20 at Troy) and for the fourth time in the past month.

Wheaton produced 10 points over the first 10-plus minutes of the night with her triple at 9:34 of the second quarter opening an 18-8 lead. In the second half she would steer the momentum back in the Cajuns favor when she lifted the squad out of a 38-36 deficit and into the lead with a three-point play at 1:29 of the third quarter that kicked off a personal seven-point run to close the frame.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin' Cajuns hold their Alumni Game at the Cajundome on Saturday, January 21 meeting Arkansas State in a 2:00 p.m. contest.

Prior to the game a Family Tailgate – featuring cotton candy, balloon art, halfcourt games and a fun jump – will be held from 12:00-1:30 p.m. At halftime of the matchup with ASU there will be an on-court recognition of those alumni in attendance.

