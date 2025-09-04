Louisiana Women’s Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Schedule

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball has finalized its 2025–26 non-conference schedule, highlighted by the entire opening week being played at the Cajundome, a return trip to the Big Easy Classic on Thanksgiving Weekend and a road contest with a national power.

The Ragin’ Cajuns usher in Garry Brodhead’s 14th season with back-to-back home games inside the Cajundome, hosting Bowling Green in a MAC-SBC Challenge contest on November 3 and welcoming Delta State on November 7 for the opening game of a Friday night doubleheader with the UL men’s squad.

Louisiana then heads on the road for the remainder of November, starting a five-game road trip with a visit to Austin, Texas on November 10 to face the nationally ranked Longhorns. From there, the Ragin’ Cajuns visit Nicholls on November 14 then have a week-long break that takes UL to Thanksgiving Week.

November closes with road trips to Memphis (November 25) and the Alario Center in Westwego (November 28-29) for an appearance in the Big Easy Classic for the second straight season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are the state’s lone representative in this season’s Big Easy Classic held over Thanksgiving Weekend and will face High Point on Friday (November 28) and Fresno State on Saturday (November 29).

All three December non-conference games are at home, starting with the annual Education Game at 11:00 a.m. on December 2.

In February, Louisiana officially closes non-conference play by completing the MAC-SBC Challenge on the road on Saturday, February 7. The matchup, based on real-time NET rankings and held at a MAC campus site, will be announced in January.

The 2025-26 Sun Belt Conference schedule, which was announced in August, begins prior to the Christmas break with road games on December 17 at Texas State and December 20 at Southern Miss and the first home games over New Year’s Day Weekend against Troy and South Alabama (January 1-3).

The first on-court action of the season will be exhibition games at the Cajundome on October 23 against LSU-Alexandria and on October 28 vs. Mississippi College.

Admission to all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season is free and open to the public.

Game times and TV/streaming for the 2025-26 season schedule will be continuously updated on the women’s basketball schedule page [ragincajuns.com] at RaginCajuns.com.

Louisiana Women's Basketball 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 23 // LSU-Alexandria (Exhibition)

Oct. 28 // Mississippi College (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 // Bowling Green

Nov. 7 // Delta State

Nov. 10 // at Texas

Nov. 14 // at Nicholls

Nov. 25 // at Memphis

Nov. 28-29 Big Easy Classic

Nov. 28 // vs. High Point

Nov. 29 // vs. Fresno State

Dec. 2 // East Texas A&M (Education Game)

Dec. 7 // Morehead State

Dec. 29 // DillardFeb. 7 // at MAC-SBC Challenge

ABOUT LOUISIANA

The 2025-26 season marks the 14th season with head coach Garry Brodhead leading the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball program. Brodhead, the program's winningest and only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories (215-181 career record), has led UL to a winning record in nine of the past 11 seasons.

Last season the Ragin' Cajuns (13-16, 9-9 SBC) continued to turn out the Sun Belt's top scoring defense, finishing as the league leader for the third consecutive season. The league's Newcomer of the Year suited up for Louisiana with Erica Lafayette, who led the team averaging 14.5 points, claiming the honor.

Louisiana reloaded its roster with players that compliment Brodhead's trademark style of speed, shooting and pressing. The veterans are highlighted by SBC transfers Mikaylah Manley (Southern Miss), Jazmyne Jackson (Georgia Southern) and Tulane transfer Lily Ba while the highly touted freshman class of Louisiana products including Imani Daniel, Arionna Patterson and Amijah Price – all rated Top 10 prospects from the state – makes its debut.

