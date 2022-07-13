Louisiana Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Schedule

LAFAYETTE – Featuring five of its first eight league games at the CAJUNDOME, Louisiana Women's Basketball and the Sun Belt Conference released the 2022-23 women's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The league slate features three new members in the league: Southern Miss, Old Dominion, and James Madison.

Louisiana opens Sun Belt play on Thursday, Dec. 29, when it welcomes Georgia State to the Dome. Two days later, the homestand continues on New Year's Eve against Coastal Carolina.

The Ragin' Cajuns get their first taste of road play on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Southern Miss and Saturday, Jan. 7, at Texas State. The team then returns home for games against South Alabama (Jan. 12), Ole Dominion (Jan. 19), and Arkansas State (Jan. 21) with a trip to Troy (Jan. 14) in the middle.

A trip to Georgia Southern (Jan. 26) and App State (Jan. 28) before the Cajuns come back to Lafayette to take on ULM (Feb. 2) and Troy (Feb. 4).

Four-straight road games at James Madison (Feb. 9), South Alabama (Feb. 11), ULM (Feb. 16), and Arkansas State (Feb. 18) follow before Louisiana closes out the season at home against Texas State (Feb. 22) and Southern Miss (Feb. 24).

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will once again be held in Pensacola, Fla., and will run from Feb. 28-March 6. All 14 teams will qualify for the event.

Louisiana's non-conference schedule, TV schedule, and tip times will be released at a later date.

To view the complete schedule, click here.

