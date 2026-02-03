Louisiana Women to Host Old Dominion on Wednesday

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women's Basketball team begins the final month of the regular season on Wednesday, February 4 at the Cajundome taking on Old Dominion in a 6:00 p.m. Sun Belt Conference contest.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are making a brief stop at home before returning to the road to start a three-game road trip on Saturday, February 7 with the MAC-SBC Challenge Round 2 game at Akron.

Live television coverage of the season's only scheduled meeting with Old Dominion is available on ESPN+. A radio broadcast is available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and Varsity Sports worldwide.

Admission to Wednesday's contest – and all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public. The Cajundome's clear bag policy and cashless concessions will be implemented.

Louisiana is completing a stretch of five consecutive games against eastern-based SBC teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-20, 1-11 SBC) and Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 SBC) meet for the first time since the 2023-24 season and for just the third time in program history. ODU’s last visit to the Cajundome came in January 2023.

Mikaylah Manley has taken charge for UL in the recent weeks, having scored in double digits five straight games including three 20-plus point efforts to take over the team lead in scoring (12.1). She’s risen into the Top 25 amongst the leading scorers in the SBC.

The SBC top-scoring freshman duo of Amijah Price (11.2) and Imani Daniel (11.1) are back out on the court together following Daniel’s return to action last week. They’ve both eclipsed the 200-points barrier in their collegiate rookie season.

ODU ranks Top 20 nationally in blocks (5.7) and rebounds (42.3) per game. Junior transfer forward Riley Stack is fourth in the nation and first in the Sun Belt with 64 blocks while Sophie Cunningham (6.0) leads a balanced group of six players averaging three or more rebounds.



GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (2-20, 1-11 SBC) vs. OLD DOMINION (13-10, 5-6 SBC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 4, 2026 / 6:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp), Scott Brazda (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 2-0

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 2-0

Streak: UL +2

Last Meeting: UL 66-61, 1/4/24 (Norfolk, Va.)

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana starts the final month of the regular season at home vs. Old Dominion.

The Cajuns complete a string of five straight games vs. eastern-based SBC teams.

UL is 1-3 in the current stretch with SBC eastern teams, dropping three straight after the win over Coastal.

It’s the lone home game for the Cajuns in a stretch where five of six games are on the road.

Louisiana is back on the road on Saturday, starting a three-game road trip with a MAC-SBC Challenge game at Akron.

UL and ODU meet for just the third time in program history. The Cajuns won the previous two meetings.

The Cajuns-Monarchs series started with ODU’s entry into the SBC in 2022-23.

It’s the first matchup since the 2023-24 season after not being scheduled to play last season.

Louisiana last hosted ODU in January 2023 – the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Mikaylah Manley has an active streak of five straight games scoring double digits. She’s averaging 17.8 during the stretch.

has an active streak of five straight games scoring double digits. She’s averaging 17.8 during the stretch. The recent uptick in scoring has Mikaylah Manley now ranked among the Top 25 scorers in the SBC.

now ranked among the Top 25 scorers in the SBC. Mikaylah Manley leads UL with 15 double-figure scoring games including three 20-plus point efforts the past two weeks.

leads UL with 15 double-figure scoring games including three 20-plus point efforts the past two weeks. The SBC's top two scoring freshmen are Ragin' Cajuns: Amijah Price (246 pts) and Imani Daniel (210 pts).

(246 pts) and (210 pts). Imani Daniel returned to play last Thursday at JMU, ending a three-game absence (from injury at ASU).

returned to play last Thursday at JMU, ending a three-game absence (from injury at ASU). Kahlen Norris scored a season-high tying (14, CCU) and season-high (15, APP) points the last time at the Cajundome.

scored a season-high tying (14, CCU) and season-high (15, APP) points the last time at the Cajundome. Marina Artero and Lily Ba provided 12 points at Marshall – tying their highest combined output in SBC play, set two games earlier (vs. App State).

and provided 12 points at Marshall – tying their highest combined output in SBC play, set two games earlier (vs. App State). Bianca Silva has handed out multiple assists all but two of the 18 games since taking over at point guard on November 25.

has handed out multiple assists all but two of the 18 games since taking over at point guard on November 25. Bianca Silva has handed out five or more assists six times. She's Top 15 in the SBC with 65 assists.

has handed out five or more assists six times. She's Top 15 in the SBC with 65 assists. A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns are near Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (17.9), having forced 20-plus miscues nine times.

defense, the Cajuns are near Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (17.9), having forced 20-plus miscues nine times. UL totaled its SBC play high of 47 rebounds at ASU paced by season-highs from Amijah Price (11), Marina Artero (9) and Kahlen Norris (7).

(11), (9) and (7). The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson now serves as associate head coach while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend now serves as associate head coach while , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Wednesday’s game stands at 217-201.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.